Former Colorado Buffaloes star may have made the Ravens roster with one incredible play

Colorado Buffaloes fans have gotten used to seeing LaJohntay Wester create massive plays, as he scored 11 touchdowns during his time in Boulder, while he was a walking highlight reel, scoring 24 touchdowns at FAU. Despite the incredible production at the College level, the NFL didn't see Wester as an instant impact player, allowing him to fall to the 6th round, where the Ravens selected him 203rd overall.

While Wester was drafted, he still found himself fighting for a role on the Ravens roster this season as the team has a loaded core which will be hard to break into. Every coach will tell players that the easiest way to secure a roster spot is by making plays on special teams.

On Thursday Night, LaJohntay Wester did just that starting his night off with a 17 yard punt return which opened the eyes of the fanbase. Little did everyone know that on the next punt return, LaJohntay Wester would make one of the biggest plays of the preseason breaking off an 87 yard punt return touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester came into the Ravens first preseason game looking to prove he can make an impact in any way. After this game, Wester may not need to be concerned about his place on the roster as he looks like he should be the Ravens full-time starter as a returner.

If LaJohntay Wester can continue making plays on special teams, it won't be long until the Ravens start deploying him on offense. With elite speed, Wester can be used in a variety of ways whether it's as a deep threat or a player you design touches for as he's a nightmare to take down in the open field.

It's always incredible to see a late round pick or undrafted free agent play their way onto the roster in the preseason, and Wester looks like the latest to complete the feat.

