Former Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow sounds salty over the Wildcats recruiting tear

The Kentucky Wildcats couldn't be off to a better start in the Will Stein era, as the excitement for the new regime is off the charts. Part of what cost Mark Stoops at the end of his Kentucky tenure was losing assistant coach Vince Marrow, who was key in helping the Wildcats win recruiting battles. With Vince Marrow at Louisville, Will Stein and his staff will run into the former Kentucky assistant often.

Vince Marrow is seemingly salty over Will Stein's recruiting wins

The Kentucky Wildcats have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail to start the Will Stein era. As things currently stand, Kentucky holds the Nation's 14th ranked recruiting class, a massive improvement over last year's 53rd ranked class. While the Wildcats are thrilled about the start, not everyone in the state is enjoying the success.

After Kentucky landed 4-star safety Marquise Bryant, Vince Marrow seemingly sub tweeted Kentucky.

lol it’s called over spending. — CoachMarrow (@vincemarrow) April 29, 2026

The reason Vince Marrow thinks Kentucky is off to such a great run on the recruiting trail is that they're overpaying. The Wildcats have been in the race for a higher caliber of recruit which could lead to some truth in his favor.

The only issue with Marrow's complaints is that he and Mark Stoops could've garnered the same booster support in Lexington, but they never were able to. Will Stein and his staff are clearly doing a better job at raising funds, and then deploying them if Marrow is correct in his claim.

Kentucky overspending on recruits would be a flex the fanbase is proud of rather than ashamed of as Marrow's trying to make it negative. The Wildcats are dying for a winner in football or basketball, and if Will Stein delivers a promising season, he may be able to overspend every offseason as fans will support a winning group.