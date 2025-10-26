Former LSU coach trolls Brian Kelly with tackling dummy stunt at Texas A&M

On Saturday Night, the Texas A&M Aggies went into Tiger Stadium and handed the LSU Tigers an embarrassing loss as the Aggies emptied Tiger Stadium early with a 49-25 win. After losing to Vanderbilt last weekend, getting blown out at home in the way that Brian Kelly did only raises the pressure on him, as the fanbase was chanting to fire him.

Falling out of the College Football Playoff race this early in the season will have LSU fans looking at the Brian Kelly era closely as they try to figure out where everything has gone wrong. A name that circulated in LSU circles all game long and throughout the Brian Kelly era is Tommy Moffitt.

The Aggies dominated in the trenches, truly punishing and playing more physical than the Tigers as they looked like the stronger team. The bad news for Brian Kelly is that the Aggies strength coach Tommy Moffitt could've been in the purple and gold this weekend.

Tommy Moffitt first joined LSU under Nick Saban, and even when Les Miles took over and eventually Ed Orgeron, he stayed in the position, winning three National Championships. When Brian Kelly took over, he fired Tommy Moffitt, opting to hire his own strength coach.

Tommy Moffitt got the last laugh against Brian Kelly

After being fired by Brian Kelly, Tommy Moffitt made his way back into the SEC joining Mike Elko's staff last season. In his two showdowns with his former program, Tommy Moffitt is 2-0 as he helped beat Brian Kelly again on Saturday Night.

After the game, Marcel Reed revealed just how personal Tommy Moffitt made this game as he made a Brian Kelly tackling dummy for the Aggies to practice against.

Reed said this week in practice Strength & Conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt brought in a tackling dummy with LSU coach Brian Kelly's face on it. Kelly fired Moffitt as LSU S&C coach. — Olin Buchanan (@olinbuchanan) October 26, 2025

As LSU fans continue to ask why LSU isn't physical enough, their former Strength and Conditioning coach rubbing it in the Tigers faces is only going to make things worse.