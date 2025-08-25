Former LSU RB Trey Holly’s emotional comeback marked a new beginning

When LSU landed running back Trey Holly in the 2022 recruiting class, it wasn't seen as a massive win Nationally but, the Louisiana Natives knew just how special Trey Holly could be. Everyone who watched or followed Trey Holly became familiar with his Chucky doll, as he drew from it for inspiration citing the characters fighting spirit at a smaller size.

Over the past year and a half, Trey Holly has been leaning on the Chucky doll a bit more as he's had to fight for his career and his life. In February of 2024, Trey Holly was arrested and charged with second degree murder, a charge which would quickly be thrown out in court. The issue for Holly was that despite the one charge being dropped, Holly faced an additional felony charge.

As Trey Holly faced a felony, LSU rules wouldn't allow him to play which was going to keep him out until it was resolved. Holly could've pleaded guilty to a lesser but, like anyone who believes they didn't commit a crime, Holly wouldn't plead guilty to a lesser crime he feels he didn't commit.

Setbacks in the process kept Trey Holly off of the field for the entire 2024 season and as his case hasn't been resolved it appeared that Trey Holly may not be able to play in 2025. Out of nowhere, Trey Holly appeared at Southern University starting his career fresh.

On Saturday Night, Trey Holly got to return to the field for the first time in nearly two years and he picked up right where he left off. On 10 carries, Trey Holly picked up 116 yards and a touchdown making a massive impact in his first game.

After the game, Trey Holly spoke to the media addressing how thankful he is for Southern giving him the chance to play once again.

"Shoutout to Coach Graves for allowing me to be a part of this football team when he didn’t even have to." Trey Holly

Trey Holly and the Southern Jaguars will look to bounce back after their season opening loss when they take on Mississippi Valley State this weekend.

