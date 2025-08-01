Former Michigan star declares Bryce Underwood a better thrower than 4 first round picks

While the Michigan Wolverines have an ongoing quarterback battle, this season will be determined on how good true freshman Bryce Underwood can be. Mikey Keene remains in the battle but, if Michigan is going to compete for the playoff, it starts with Underwood, reaching his fullest potential as soon as possible.

When the Michigan Wolverines were able to pull off the flip of Underwood from LSU, it instantly changed the outlook on the 2025 season and the program going forward. Last season, the Wolverines were derailed by quarterback struggles, which saw their offense becoming one dimensional.

In Bryce Underwood who was the nation’s top recruit, Michigan is getting a dual threat quarterback who can change the game with his rushing ability as well as his massive arm. The question that will need to be answered in full camp is whether or not Bryce Underwood is able to step in and lead this offense.

As fall camp begins, Jack Tuttle the former Wolverines quarterback who helped coach the team’s wide receivers this Spring has high praise for Bryce Underwood comparing him to some of the most elite quarterbacks he’s seen.

"I've seen Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. That was my class. I’ve seen a lot of good football throwers, and I’ve been with Mike Penix at Indiana, obviously J.J. McCarthy here at Michigan. And I would say Bryce is at the top with the best of them, and probably throws it better than a lot of those guys — which is scary to say." Jack Tuttle

Hearing Jack Tuttle compare Bryce Underwood to the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Michael Penix Jr, and JJ McCarthy and even say he may be a better passer should have the Wolverines fanbase fired up for the upcoming season. It’s impossible to know just how impactful Underwood can be until he hits the field but, everyone has had incredible praise for his ability throughout camp.

Sherrone Moore has made it clear that Underwood won’t be handed the job and that he’ll need to earn it but, it’s clear that he’s the most talented quarterback the Wolverines have had in a long time. Mikey Keene has the veteran experience that Underwood can’t provide but, it may not even be enough to hold off the Freshman.

It’ll be interesting to see just how long Michigan keeps this battle going but, all signs point toward this being Underwood’s battle to lose.

