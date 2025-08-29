Former Ohio State teammates show out for Eddie George's Bowling Green debut

The recent wave in College Football has been former great players becoming Head Coaches as Deion Sanders proved it can build a ton of buzz. In 2021, Eddie George was one of the first to join in on this new wave taking the Tennessee State Tigers Head Coaching job. During his time at Tennessee State, George went 24-22 including a 9-4 year in his final season bringing the program to the FCS Playoff.

After a great job turning around Tennessee State, Eddie George became a great candidate for another job and the state in which he dominated College Football came calling. On Thursday Night, Eddie George made his Bowling Green debut, and he had a massive group there to support him.

Ohio State Buckeyes legends show out for Eddie George's debut

When Eddie George made his debut, he had the likes of Joey Galloway, Orlando Pace, and DeMarcus Woody on the sideline cheering him on.

Brotherhood 🤝



A huge thank you to former @OhioStateFB players ...



Joey Galloway

Raymont Harris

Mike O’Shaunessee

Tito Paul

Beanie Harris

Ty Howard

Buster Tillman

Robert Wood

DeMarcus Woody

Orlando Pace



... for cheering on @EddieGeorge2727 at Game No. 1! pic.twitter.com/C7Z5W7OI4O — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) August 29, 2025

For so many of Eddie George's former teammates to show up and support him in his debut is so impressive and a great show of what a great team bond can do in the future. Most of the former Buckeyes are likely in town for Saturday's Ohio State Vs Texas game so the Buckeyes themselves may get the same big support group.

If Eddie George needs support and advice he can turn to another former Ohio State Buckeye who knows what it takes to win at Bowling Green. In his two seasons coaching Bowling Green, Urban Meyer went 17-6 with an 11-5 record in Conference play.

On Thursday Night, Urban Meyer showed up to support Eddie George and his former program getting fired up when Bowling Green opened the game with a kick return touchdown.

Urban Meyer reacting to BGSU's opening kickoff TD, celebrating with Joey Galloway pic.twitter.com/keI7JAQ4x1 — Mark Kunz (@MarkAKunz) August 28, 2025

It's awesome to see so many of Eddie George's teammates show up and support and with the game week already over for Eddie George maybe he'll return the favor for the Buckeyes.

