Former Ref Terry McAulay slams Auburn AD John Cohen over Georgia-Auburn officiating

One of the most controversial topics of the College Football season came in the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers. The officiating in that game was truly embarrassing leaving a ton of room for debate. There was a questionable call on the goal line where Auburn fans thought Jackson Arnold scored a touchdown and Georgia fans were upset a fumble was blown dead.

The most viral moment of the game came when a timeout was called sending Kirby Smart into a rage as he claimed that he was instead calling out that Auburn was clapping trying to get Georgia to false start.

After the play heading into halftime, Auburn AD John Cohen was caught on the broadcast ripping into Head Official Ken Williamson.

Auburn AD John Cohen was absolutely livid at head referee Ken Williamson at the end of the half.



Both he and Hugh Freeze were blasting Williamson.



Auburn leads Georgia 10-7 at the half.

After John Cohen and Hugh Freeze complained about the officiating, Auburn fans went insane online demanding the officials be suspended or even fired. On Wednesday, Yellowhammer News reported that Ken Williamson was suspended from calling SEC games which drew a response from Terry McAulay.

This is insane. Ken is a very good Referee and has been for a very long time.



I’ve commented on the Ga/Auburn game and no, the crew did not have a very good game. It happens to officials, just as it happens to coaches and players. I look forward to the day an AD suspends his… https://t.co/X733U8v4Ay — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) October 22, 2025

After giving his thoughts on the move, Terry McAulay took aim at Auburn AD John Cohen who went ballistic after the call.

This is correct. Unfortunately, the Auburn AD appears to have the power to end a career because he thinks his team was slighted. https://t.co/RG0FiCXbl5 — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) October 22, 2025

While there were certainly mistakes made by the officials, John Cohen also needs to look in the mirror and realize why he truly lost the game. The officials making mistakes wasn't the reason the Auburn offense couldn't move the ball at all allowing Georgia countless chance to comeback in the game.

The calls by the officials also weren't the reason Georgia was able to outscore Auburn 17-0 in the second half. Hugh Freeze could've overcome the bad calls, but he was instead outcoached by Kirby Smart which has been an ongoing theme of his tenure at Auburn and a reason why he's on the hot seat.

