Former Ref Terry McAulay slams Auburn AD John Cohen over Georgia-Auburn officiating

One of the most controversial topics of the College Football season came in the matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers. The officiating in that game was truly embarrassing leaving a ton of room for debate. There was a questionable call on the goal line where Auburn fans thought Jackson Arnold scored a touchdown and Georgia fans were upset a fumble was blown dead.
The most viral moment of the game came when a timeout was called sending Kirby Smart into a rage as he claimed that he was instead calling out that Auburn was clapping trying to get Georgia to false start.
After the play heading into halftime, Auburn AD John Cohen was caught on the broadcast ripping into Head Official Ken Williamson.
After John Cohen and Hugh Freeze complained about the officiating, Auburn fans went insane online demanding the officials be suspended or even fired. On Wednesday, Yellowhammer News reported that Ken Williamson was suspended from calling SEC games which drew a response from Terry McAulay.
After giving his thoughts on the move, Terry McAulay took aim at Auburn AD John Cohen who went ballistic after the call.
While there were certainly mistakes made by the officials, John Cohen also needs to look in the mirror and realize why he truly lost the game. The officials making mistakes wasn't the reason the Auburn offense couldn't move the ball at all allowing Georgia countless chance to comeback in the game.
The calls by the officials also weren't the reason Georgia was able to outscore Auburn 17-0 in the second half. Hugh Freeze could've overcome the bad calls, but he was instead outcoached by Kirby Smart which has been an ongoing theme of his tenure at Auburn and a reason why he's on the hot seat.