Former star QB Mark Sanchez hospitalized after terrifying stabbing in Indianapolis

On Saturday Morning as College Football fans were preparing to watch the days games, much scarier news was shared that made everyone stop in their tracks. Former USC Trojans and New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was hospitalized in Indianapolis after being stabbed in a robbery attempt.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Raiders-Colts game.

Update: Mark Sanchez has been arrested

According to reports, Mark Sanchez has been arrested on 3 counts, this developing story will be updated as further details emerge.

He was arrested at the hospital and charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication



Mark Sanchez currently serves as a broadcaster for Fox which brought him to Indianapolis as he was set to announce Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. After the incident became public, Fox released a statement sharing that Sanchez is in the hospital recovering while he's thankfully in stable condition.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time." Fox Statement

The news is beyond terrifying as everyone instantly stopped in their tracks hoping to hear that Sanchez was in stable condition. Hopefully, Mark Sanchez is able to make a full recovery from the injuries he sustained.

Mark Sanchez first burst onto the scene with the USC Trojans following John David Booty as the Trojans starting quarterback. Sanchez was a standout for the Trojans, earning First-Team Pac-10 honors in his lone season as the Trojans starter. After passing for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2008, the New York Jets picked Sanchez 1st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Sanchez spent 5 seasons with the New York Jets, leading the team to the AFC Championship Game twice. After his 10 seasons in the NFL, Sanchez started his broadcasting career with ESPN before making the move to Fox in 2021 as a color commentator.

