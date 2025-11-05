Four teams that are ranked too low by the College Football Playoff committee

The CFP Top 25 rankings are finally here. And while many of the teams were too high, or where we expected them, others were severely underrated by the CFP committee.

The usual excuses were there - not a good enough schedule, no quality wins, their only loss wasn't a 'good loss', but the pretzel manuevers by the committee to justify teams like Notre Dame (6-2, ranked #10) and Alabama (7-1, #4 with a loss that looks worse by the week), while looking over others, was on full display.

A Power Four Conference champion slated for a first-round road game? After the first year, the powers that be didn't like the seeding and rushed to change how it was done. Now, only the top two conference champions, along with the next two highest seeds, get byes.

Four teams in particular were underrated by the committee, and should have a bone to pick (and plenty of bulletin board material) over the regular season's final month.

#4 - Virginia (8-1, #14 CFP ranking)

The Cavaliers have had a program-changing season so far, with their best start in over three decades. And yet, if they finish as the ACC champ and rise no higher than #11, they are likely to end up in a road game against an SEC team like Ole Miss, their current projected first-round foe.

To understand how underrated Virginia is at 8-1, if we had Clemson, Miami, or Florida State in this position instead, would they be ranked #14 in the CFP? And since the ACC has 5 ranked teams (behind only the SEC and Big 10), shouldn't their champion have a higher seed?

#3 - Georgia Tech (8-1, #17 CFP ranking)

Again, a P4 team from the ACC that has done nothing but win, until last week's stumble against an improving NC State team. The Yellow Jackets beat the preseason favorite Clemson early, and face the #5 Georgia Bulldogs at the end of November, in what might be their best chance to get into the Top 10 of the CFP.

#2 - BYU (8-0, #7 CFP Ranking)

The Cougars are the nation's only FBS unbeaten that is outside the Top 3, and while a #7 ranking is great, it still feels like a slight for a P4 conference leader. The Big Ten, SEC, or ACC would throw a fit if their unbeaten team was ranked this low.

With a freshman quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, who improves by the week, the Cougars have a huge statement game this week against #8 Texas Tech, to prove that they belong closer to the top of the CFP.

#1 - Miami Hurricanes (6-2, #18 CFP Ranking)

Miami? Why is a 6-2 team underrated, you ask?

Simple - They have one of the best 'quality wins' in the country, over #10 Notre Dame.

Teams like Alabama and Georgia get credit for their quality losses. Miami has one of those, also. And their two losses are by a combined 9 points.

While the Hurricanes aren't a Top 12 team, the same committee logic that puts Notre Dame at #10 should benefit Miami with a placement around #14.