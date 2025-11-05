These 3 teams are ranked way too high by the College Football Playoff committee

The race for the College Football Playoff is in full effect, and on Tuesday Night, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled its Top 25 rankings. The committee has the difficult task of trying to piece together a puzzle with tons of metrics as well as the eye test, but there's no set formula to tell the committee how to judge every team.

While the committee gets most of the rankings right and this should play itself out over the final few weeks, the committee does get a few things wrong with their rankings. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the committee overrated these 3 teams.

These 3 College Football Playoff Top 25 teams are overrated

The Missouri Tigers are ranked 22nd in the initial College Football Playoff, but their resume says they shouldn't be ranked inside the Top 25. The Tigers' wins have come against 3 Non-Power 4 teams and then Auburn, who fired its coach, South Carolina, who's a mess, and Kansas, who's 5-4 on the season. Both times Missouri has played a team that's better than them, they've lost. The Tigers will likely drop out of the playoffs in the next game they play, but for now, they don't belong.

The Utah Utes checked in at 13th, which was a bit of a surprise considering their resume as a whole. The Utes just picked up a big win over Cincinnati, which the committee didn't rank, but they faced BYU and Texas Tech, who were ranked in the Top 10, and lost both games. The Utes will need to win out to even have a chance at making the Playoff, but they've shown they're vulnerable for a Top 15 team.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked 10th, which is likely more of a projection from the committee rather than what we've seen on the field. The Fighting Irish have played against Playoff contenders twice, and they lost to Texas A&M and Miami, which isn't as good after losing 2 of their last 3. This team only has one ranked win, which came against USC, who the committee ranked at 19th.