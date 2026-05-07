From Heisman hype to celebrity fights: Johnny Manziel eyes wild new venture

When Johnny Manziel first burst onto the scene at Texas A&M, it looked like he might be the next great dynamic quarterback at the NFL level. The hype at Texas A&M was like nothing we've seen in college football as Manziel became the most popular athlete in the Country. The issue is with all the attention came downsides which in part kept him from ever living up to the hype.

Johnny Manziel's NFL career was short lived after he was taken in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. Part of the reason Manziel's career didn't work out were some highly covered trips to Las Vegas.

Now, Johnny Manziel is heading to Las Vegas with hopes of a much better outcome in a wild new career that feels fitting.

Johnny Manziel schedules celebrity boxing fight in Las Vegas

On Wednesday Night, it was announced that Johnny Manziel was scheduling a boxing match for May 23rd, 2026 against Bob Menery.

Brand Risk Promotions Event 14 #BRP14



Johnny Manziel vs Bob Menery 🥊



May 23rd, 2026 | SATURDAY 📅

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada 🇺🇸



Main Event Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NHBX4e2QGR — Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRisk) May 6, 2026

The fight will be hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with Dana White helping set the event up.

Bob Menery is a famous comedian, podcaster, and influencer who's most famous for being the voice in some of Buffalo Wild Wings' commercials and viral Instagram voiceovers.

The new career path makes perfect sense for Johnny Manziel, and it's almost a surprise it didn't happen sooner. Manziel is constantly seeking the limelight, and with the attention this will draw, he's sure to get what he's looking for. The event will also be a major cash grab, and with the two parties involved, there's even a great chance it never ends up happening.

Dana White is BETTING $10,000 that Bob Menery won’t show up for a POTENTIAL FIGHT vs Johnny Manziel on BrandRisk 😭



Do you agree with Dana? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ddi7RIILb3 — Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRisk) April 17, 2026

Who knows if the event will become a one off for Johnny Manziel or a path he tries to go down with how popular these celebrity fights have become, but it seems like the most predictable news for the former star.