From the Big 12 to the Big Easy: Jake Retzlaff’s rocky road ends at Tulane

This Summer the one of the biggest contenders in the Big 12 suffered a massive shakeup as BYU and Jake Retzlaff parted ways. A lawsuit was brought against Jake Retzlaff and while it was dropped, the lawsuit revealed that Retzlaff violated BYU's Code of Honor meaning he was going to face suspension from the program. Rather than choosing to serve his suspension which would cost him most of his final season, Retzlaff decided it was best to land at another program.

Given when this situation unfolded, it didn't give Jake Retzlaff many options nor did the Cougars have any as it occurred after the transfer portal windows were closed. The only option for Jake Retzlaff was to unenroll and enroll elsewhere which is the path Miami defensive back Xavier Lucas took when Wisconsin wouldn't enter his name into the transfer portal.

Jake Retzlaff commits to Tulane replacing Darian Mensah

On Monday Morning, Jake Retzlaff's search for a new program came to a close as the star quarterback committed to Tulane.

Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is verbally committed to Tulane, per ESPN sources. The @espn story here on the transfer, the school's vetting and his future there. https://t.co/MTx4pDVIZx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 21, 2025

The quarterback room at Tulane desperately needed a capable quarterback and in Jake Retzlaff, Jon Sumrall may have found his answer. This offseason, the Green Wave lost talented quarterback Darian Mensah to Duke leaving a void as the team's starting quarterback. Veteran QB TJ Finley was slated to start but, he was arrested and entered the Transfer Portal.

Jake Retzlaff wasn't guaranteed the starting job at Tulane meaning he'll arrive just in time to compete for the starting job this Summer. Retzlaff will compete against Kadin Semonza a talented transfer from Ball State, Donovan Leary an unproven backup from Illinois, and Redshirt Freshman Kellen Tasby.

After landing Jake Retzlaff who should easily win the starting quarterback job, the Green Wave finally have a plan in place for the season. The Green Wave should once again be in the mix to win the American but, there may be some speed bumps with how late Retzlaff is joining Tulane.

More AAC News