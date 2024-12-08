FSU Twitter controversy changes Kirk Herbstreit forever
Kirk Herbstreit isn’t known for shying away from controversy, but after last year’s drama with Florida State fans, he’s clearly treading more carefully this College Football Playoff season.
A year ago, his opinion that Alabama deserved a playoff spot over an undefeated FSU team sent FSU fans into an uproar, leading to months of backlash—and as Herbstreit put it, even some “death threats.”
So when ESPN’s Mike Greenberg asked him on Sunday NFL Countdown to weigh in on this year’s College Football Playoff debate, Herbstreit was understandably hesitant. Still, after a little prodding, he cautiously shared his prediction: the committee would likely stick with ACC runner-up SMU for the final at-large bid over a three-loss Alabama team.
“After last year, I’ve learned I have no opinions about anything,” Herbstreit joked via On3. “I think everybody gets a trophy, everybody gets in. I want no death threats, no punishment for eight months from #FSUTwitter, so I have no opinion on anything. I love everybody. But if you’re asking me what I think will happen… I think they’ll probably put SMU in.”
SMU’s case comes from their strong season, which ended in heartbreak on Saturday night when Clemson’s kicker, Nolan Hauser, nailed a 56-yard field goal to win the ACC Championship 34-31. SMU’s loss gave them an 11-2 record, while Alabama, sitting at 9-3, didn’t have a chance to compete for the SEC title this year.
The Tide’s strength of schedule is notably higher, but SMU’s extra game—the “data point” Herbstreit referenced—might give them the edge.
“It hurts me because what I think you’re going to see is a spin the other direction,” Herbstreit explained. “Nothing against Bama or SMU, but ADs and coaches might say, ‘Wait a second, Bama played that schedule, and SMU’s best wins are Louisville and Duke?’”
As fans eagerly await the selection committee’s decision, one thing is clear—Herbstreit is hoping to avoid the fallout this time around.