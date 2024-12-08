The College Football Playoff is about to be something fans will never forget
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is about to be set. And we're in for something special.
For those who have questioned expanding the College Football Playoff, we're not sure how you can still say that after the month of November and one week of December played out.
Coming into November, it seemed like Miami, Ole Miss, and Alabama are were shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff. Now, none of them might be in the field and, for sure, the Hurricanes and Rebels are out. Clemson, a team that was left for dead after a loss to Louisville, just redeemed itself with a game-winning field goal over SMU in the ACC Championship.
Georgia, a team that nearly lost to Georgia Tech last weekend, overcame some adversity and defeated Texas in overtime to win yet another SEC Championship. Oregon and Penn State played a thriller as the Ducks remained undefeated, posting a 13-0 record and locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff. Arizona State, a team that was picked last in the Big 12, just won the conference championship.
How can you not love college football? And we're just getting started.
These first-round games — played on collegiate campuses — are going to be crazy. Some may believe that the SEC and Big Ten will somehow dominate, but that's not this writer's opinion. There is so much parity in college football this season that anything can happen.
If you don't believe it, just look at the results from any given week this season. There's been more parity and season-altering games this season than, possibly, any. We've got drama. We've got redemption. We've got revenge. It's everything that a college football fan should love.
And, again, we're just getting started.
When the 12-team playoff field is offiically set, there are going to be plenty of opinions about teams who will be favored to win it all. Truthfully? It's anyone's game.
You can't look at this season and completely discredit anyone. Are there teams that we think will have an uphill battle in getting to the national championship? Sure. But, if 2024 has taught us anything, we are in for an unforgettable end to the season.