Garrett Nussmeier has turned into an NFL Draft cautionary tale in the NIL era

NIL and Revenue Sharing have had plenty of impacts on college football for better or for worse. Among the best parts of NIL and Revenue Sharing for the schools is the ability to offer a player a big deal to try and keep them from entering the NFL Draft. One of the best examples of this impact came last year when Garrett Nussmeier decided to return to LSU for one last season.

After his first season as a starter, Garrett Nussmeier could've potentially heard his name called in the 1st Round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, LSU went all-in around Garrett Nussmeier giving the Tigers championship hopes, and a chance for him to solidify his stock as a 1st Round pick.

Garrett Nussmeier's tumbling draft stock is a cautionary tale in the NIL era

Before Garrett Nussmeier's season even started, he suffered an injury that Brian Kelly tried to undersell. Instead, the LSU star never looked like the player we saw in 2024 before he was eventually held out by Frank Wilson after Brian Kelly's firing.

During the Pre Draft process, Garrett Nussmeier was able to show he was healthy with solid showings at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Day. For all the work that Nussmeier put in before the draft, it didn't help his case.

The first 6 rounds of the NFL Draft are completed, and Garrett Nussmeier is still waiting to hear his name called as he'll either be a 7th Round pick or begin his career as an Undrafted Free Agent. The year couldn't have gone worse for Nussmeier, and the NFL teams aren't even taking the risk with picks this late in the draft.

NFL Draft prospects will now look at Nussmeier's outcome and have to consider it when they're deciding on their future. Returning to college isn't automatically a win-win, and part of the reason that Ty Simpson took his chance made a ton of sense.