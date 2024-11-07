Gator fans go ballistic over Florida's decision to retain Billy Napier
In a move that has sparked significant fan reaction, the University of Florida announced it will retain Billy Napier as head coach, despite mounting calls for his removal following mixed results in his third season.
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin issued a statement on Thursday confirming Napier’s position moving forward.
“I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators," Stricklin said. "The young men on this team represent what it means to be a Gator. Their resolve, effort, and execution are evident in their performance and growth each week — building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.”
He further emphasized that Florida is dedicated to supporting Napier in making necessary adjustments to elevate the program. Shortly after the statement was released, Florida star freshman QB DJ Lagway responded showing his support for Napier, as well.
Since taking the helm, Napier has faced substantial pressure, particularly after a 1-2 start this season with tough losses to Miami and Texas A&M. However, glimpses of progress, including close contests against highly-ranked Tennessee and Georgia, have provided hope for some that the program is on the verge of turning a corner.
While there are plenty of Florida fans excited for Napier to remain in Gainesville, there is also a contingent who want to see him fired.
Following the official announcement, Hightop Sports' David Soderquist reported on X that boosters have told him they are "going to pull their money."
Of course, it remains to be seen how many Florida boosters actually pull their money or if these are just moot threats that will soon subside.
Though it's easy for Florida fans to be upset with the results they've seen on the field with Billy Napier, it should also speak volumes that players — led by Lagway — have come to his support. If you fire Napier, there's a good chance you lose a large group of those players and the program has to be built even further.
In addition, it has also now been predicted by On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong that Florida is expected to flip 4-star QB Tramell Jones from Florida State.
Of course, if Napier isn't the guy, there is reason to believe that delaying the decision by a whole year could put Florida in a worse position for landing a top name, considering that we may see an influx of coaches fired after the 2025 season if things don't turn around.
Just for reference, Billy Napier's buyout is currently $26 million.