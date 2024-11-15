Georgia and Tennessee could both be without top stars in major SEC showdown
Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and Georgia isn’t just another SEC clash; it’s shaping up to be a season-defining game for both teams.
Injury updates from Thursday have added even more intrigue, as both teams face significant absences that could shift the dynamics on the field.
For Tennessee, starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava remains a question mark, according to the latest injury report. After entering concussion protocol following an early exit in the Volunteers’ game against Mississippi State, Iamaleava’s status is listed as questionable.
While Tennessee’s head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t provided a definitive answer, the uncertainty surrounding Iamaleava’s availability is a concern. The Vols will have to prepare for the possibility of going into this critical game with backup Gaston Moore under center, which certainly wouldn't be the best of circumstances as the Vols attempt to win one Between the Hedges.
On the other side, Georgia is officially without its star running back, Trevor Etienne, adding to a growing list of injuries for the Bulldogs. Along with Etienne, Roderick Robinson, Branson Robinson, and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye have all been ruled out.
The Bulldogs’ backfield will lean heavily on freshman Nate Frazier and other depth players to fill the void. Losing Etienne, who has been a key playmaker, is a blow for a team already walking a tightrope when it comes to playoff hopes.
With two losses already on the season, Georgia has little room for error. A loss on Saturday would likely eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention, as a three-loss team. It's not to say that this would definitively eliminate UGA, but the Bulldogs would be behind the eight-ball needing some help from the committee to nab an at-large bid.
For Tennessee, this game offers a chance to assert themselves in the SEC race, but their success hinges on Iamaleava’s health. With a win, Tennessee gets one step closer to Atlanta to play in the SEC Championship game. A loss doesn't eliminate them from SEC Championship contention, but it certainly muddies the waters.
Tennessee and Georgia will be featured as the ESPN College GameDay game of the week. The matchup will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ABC/ESPN+.