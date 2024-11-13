Tennessee fans receive disappointing injury news on star QB Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee's quarterback situation is generating major buzz as Nico Iamaleava’s availability for the upcoming Georgia game remains uncertain.
Head Coach Josh Heupel has expressed confidence that Iamaleava will be "in great shape" to face Georgia, but not everyone is convinced. FOX Sports analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica recently shared concerns about Iamaleava’s health status, speculating whether the quarterback would actually be ready to play.
Iamaleava’s injury occurred during last week’s matchup against Mississippi State. Following a hard hit by Mississippi State’s Isaac Smith, Iamaleava landed heavily on his right side and was sidelined as a precaution. Heupel assured fans that the decision to pull Iamaleava from the game was to prevent further injury, downplaying the severity.
However, Fallica’s recent comments suggest that Iamaleava may have suffered a more significant concussion than initially thought.
According to Fallica, sources close to the situation have suggested that Iamaleava's concussion could keep him out of action. Fallica’s statement, shared on UGASports.com, indicates that “people [he’s] spoken to do not believe that he is going to play.”
He also acknowledged Heupel’s strategic silence, noting that the coach’s optimistic outlook could be a way to keep Georgia guessing about Iamaleava’s status, forcing them to prepare for all scenarios.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel also weighed in, confirming that Iamaleava is currently in concussion protocol, though he also reported that he practiced with the team on Tuesday. Thamel’s update gives fans a glimmer of hope, yet Iamaleava’s availability still hinges on his recovery over the next few days.
With Tennessee’s big game against Georgia approaching, the Volunteers will be closely monitoring his progress.
The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+. The game could serve as an elimination game from the College Football Playoff if the Bulldogs, who already have two losses, were to lose, but that's no guarantee.
A win would also set Tennessee up nicely to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game with only one conference game remaining after this one, a trip to Vanderbilt to close out the season.