Georgia continues absurd recruiting streak with latest 5-star commitment

Under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have become one of the best at sending players off to the NFL. The biggest reason for Georgia becoming an NFL Draft pick factory is how good the Bulldogs have been on the recruiting trail. Most of the time, everyone credits Kirby Smart and his defense, but the program has churned out a ton of offensive talent.

One of the recent areas of success for Georgia has been developing elite tight end prospects. Players like Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and this year's 73rd overall pick Oscar Delp have all heard their names called early in the draft making the school appealing to top tight end recruits.

Jaxon Dollar marks 3rd straight class with a 5-star TE for Georgia

On Thursday Evening, Georgia picked up another major recruiting win with the commitment of tight end recruit Jaxon Dollar.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 TE Jaxon Dollar has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 226 TE from Denver, NC chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame and Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 19 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/5T2vapAnTy pic.twitter.com/10fiARY6zm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Jaxon Dollar is the 19th ranked player in the country, the 2nd ranked tight end in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of North Carolina. Dollar joins Georgia's class which now ranks 6th in the country with a chance to really take off in the coming weeks.

Signing a 5-star tight end has become a yearly tradition for Georgia at this point which continues with Jaxon Dollar's commitment. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Georgia signed 5-star Elyiss Williams who's poised for a breakout year, the 2026 cycle landed Georgia Kaiden Prothro, and now Jaxon Dollar makes 3 years in a row for the Bulldogs.

It's not like the tight end position has several 5-stars each cycle, as you'll see at wide receiver or defensive back. There are typically 1-2 tight ends who earn that 5-star status, and as long as Georgia continues to land them and develop them at an elite rate, the Bulldogs won't slow down anytime soon.