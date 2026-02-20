Georgia faces dual SEC threats in battle to keep elite 5-Star quarterback recruit

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have a track record that speaks for itself with the way they've won at a high level and developed players to go onto NFL stardom. As Georgia continues to develop talent at an elite rate, top recruits continue to take notice, committing to play in Athens. The lone position that seemingly gives Georgia trouble these days is quarterbacks.

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Georgia held a commitment from the top quarterback in the class Jared Curtis for most of the cycle. At the end of the recruiting cycle, Vanderbilt was able to swoop in to flip the 5-star recruit, dealing a significant blow to Georgia's recruiting class.

Kirby Smart finds himself in a similar position with 5-star QB Jayden Wade

In November, Kirby Smart and his staff picked up a massive win, as 2028 quarterback recruit Jayden Wade committed to the Bulldogs.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 #1 Recruit Jayden Wade has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 190 QB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Ohio State⁰⁰"G on my chest, Dawg in my heart."⁰https://t.co/obhWmhERn0 pic.twitter.com/MLfz8zdlfp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2025

Landing Jayden Wade was a massive win for the Bulldogs as the IMG Academy star is ranked as the top player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Florida according to Rivals' Industry Rankings. The only issue with landing a player in the 2028 class is the fact that it gives other programs plenty of time to work on a flip.

Kirby Smart's biggest competition appears to be LSU and Tennessee as the two SEC foes look to spoil Georgia's hopes of signing the 5-star.

Tennessee and LSU are making a push for 2028 No. 1 overall recruit Jayden Wade, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



The QB is committed to Georgia.



Read: https://t.co/W0qgwkXVyb pic.twitter.com/zJ8PsHFnSL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2026

Josh Heupel and Tennessee will always be a top contender for any quarterback recruit with how explosive the offense has been. Heupel has won big throughout his tenure including wins with Nico Iamaleava and Faizon Brandon, and Jayden Wade could be their next high profile signee at quarterback.

The same can be said for Lane Kiffin now at LSU as he's proven he's one of the best offensive minds in the sport. Between the success quarterbacks have in this offense and the talent LSU always has at wide receiver, the Tigers will be tough to hold off if Kiffin decides Wade is his top target.

Georgia will need to work hard to ensure that Wade stays in the 2028 recruiting class as he could attract a ton of top playmakers to join him.