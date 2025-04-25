Georgia fans are rightfully roasting the Atlanta Falcons after Jalon Walker selection

For the first time ever, the Atlanta Falcons selected a Georgia Bulldog in the first round of the NFL Draft. That sentence alone sounds made up. But yes—Jalon Walker, the llinebacker out of Athens, heard his name called with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while most Falcons fans are thrilled, Georgia fans? They’ve been throwing shade—and celebrating—at the same time. Because let’s be real: what took so long?

It’s no secret the Falcons and UGA have shared the same backyard for decades, but you’d never know it looking at their draft history. Despite Georgia’s meteoric rise under Kirby Smart and an avalanche of NFL talent pouring out of Athens year after year, Atlanta had somehow never pulled the trigger on a Dawg in the first round. Not once. Until now.

And if you're wondering why that's such a big deal, take this into consideration: Jalon Walker is the 12th Georgia player taken in the first round since 2022. That’s the most of any program. Yet Atlanta kept finding ways to avoid the red and black. Fans called it cursed. Some joked it was personal. Whatever it was, it’s officially over—and social media has been on fire because of it.

Josh Pate jokingly called it the “Berlin Wall of football” finally falling.

Falcons drafting a UGA kid



Berlin Wall of football has fallen — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) April 25, 2025

Others went straight for the sarcasm: “Bullying works!” one user posted.

Well, the ole hometown Falcons are known for not drafting Tennessee or Georgia players.



Tonight they draft both in the first round. I think Arthur Blank’s front office is drunk. Maybe they finally see the light. — Todd (@onecrazytj) April 25, 2025

I dreamed for a day like this!! Falcons finally got one of the good UGA players in the draft. pic.twitter.com/IDn4XDIPfL — 🆁🅾🅽🅽🅸🅴 (@DatGaBoii) April 25, 2025

It took the Falcons almost 60 years to draft a UGA player in the first or second round man….60!!!! — AW. (@austinw_93) April 25, 2025

Falcons fans better not complain about anything rest of the draft, you got a dawg. Every year moaning about no dawg😄 — Go Team! (@CubsLionsUGA) April 25, 2025

Seeing the look of shock and laughter when Reece announced that this is the first time in the common draft era that the Falcons have drafted a player from UGA in the first round is so telling of how poorly this organization is ran. — Jeff Clark (@RealJeffClark) April 25, 2025

Me watching myself get ratio’d into oblivion knowing the falcons just got the best linebacker in the draft AND FINALLY took a UGA player https://t.co/ZGhMGKgHwZ pic.twitter.com/auZZKWw6Ny — Chris Marler (@VernDumbquist) April 25, 2025

Walker, for his part, led Georgia in tackles for loss and sacks in 2024 and was a clear locker room leader.

Sure, it’s a dream come true for Walker and his family, especially since his brother plays for Georgia State, right there in Atlanta. But for UGA fans who’ve watched the Falcons pass on the likes of Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and George Pickens in favor of out-of-state prospects, this feels like vindication. It also feels long overdue.

Walker is used to playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, by the way, since UGA typically makes a habit of playing in that venue at least once per year during the SEC Championship game, so he won't have to take long to get familiar with the atmosphere, either.

Read More