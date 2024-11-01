Georgia football fans triggered by hilarious dig from Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have already posted a major win over the Georgia Bulldogs before the two sides even take the field in Jacksonville this weekend. As everyone knows, as good as Georgia is on the gridiron, some of its players can't seem to stay out of trouble while being behind the wheel.
Several arrests have been made over the past year, which has been infuriating for Kirby Smart to try and not only deal with, but also clean up. The Gators have seen all of the news and they have no problem trolling their SEC rival over it.
On Friday, with the showdown in Jacksonville coming up on Saturday, the Florida social media team decided to drop a graphic encouraging people to 'drive safe' as they get ready for this big-time game. Oh, we see what you did there, Gators:
Georgia Bulldogs fans are livid with Florida after the Gators trolled them on social media
A quick look online shows that Georgia fans are up in arms over this post. Hey, we've got to give it to Florida, however, as this is pretty dang hilarious from them. The fact that they're already in so many Georgia heads just adds to the brilliance of their post.
As great as loads of Florida fans are feeling right now, though, it could be costly. You've got to imagine the Bulldogs players are pretty upset about Florida taking a shot at them too. Do we think the Bulldogs need extra motivation to silence the Gators?
Nope, not at all. Come Saturday, the stands are going to be packed in Jacksonville and now No. 2 Georgia has another reason to put on a show. Florida is going to hope to back up their smack talk. If they don't, look for the Bulldogs to not only celebrate in style after posting a win, but potentially come back at them with a troll job of their own after the final whistle.