Georgia Football’s dominance reaches even the most overlooked positions

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated this recent stretch of College Football becoming one of the most dominant forces in the sport. Every Kirby Smart team is loaded with talent becoming a factory for the NFL with players that are just as talented behind them. When you think of all of Georgia's talent, you typically think of dominance in the trenches, elite linebackers, and defensive backs.

This offseason, Kirby Smart made his team even the most talented team where you'd least expect it to be. On Friday, the SEC released its annual Media Polls where the media voted on the projected order of finish and the All Conference Team where the Georgia Bulldogs swept the specialists category on the 1st-Team.

No real gripes about the preseason first-team All-SEC picks, but I did find it interesting (and justifiable) that all the first-team specialists are from Georgia pic.twitter.com/m2yfVG56LJ — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 18, 2025

Georgia returns a ton of it's talent on special teams starting with its Redshirt Senior long snapper Beau Gardner. Punter Brett Thorson has been dominant during his time at Georgia averaging 47.6 yards per punt while landing 52.38% of his punts inside of the 20 yard line in 2024. Peyton Woodring has been one of the most reliable kickers in the Country making all 48 of his extra point attempts while making 91.3% of his field goals.

This offseason, the addition of Zachariah Branch will help transform the offense but, he can be just as transformational on special teams. During his time at USC, teams avoided kicking the ball to Zachariah Branch as he averaged 14 yards per punt return and 18.86 yards per kick return with a touchdown.

While dominance on Special Teams won't win Kirby Smart a 3rd National Championship on its own, it certainly helps the Bulldogs' chances. The worst feeling ever is when a special teams mistake costs you a game and with a loaded group of specialists, the units should be a benefit for Georgia.

