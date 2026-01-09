Georgia's Offseason Checklist: What Kirby Smart needs to return to his throne

Georgia finished the season with a 39-34 loss in the College Football Quarterfinals to Ole Miss. Georgia won the SEC when it defeated Alabama 28-7. They avenged an earlier loss to Alabama in the regular season to win the SEC. They then lost to Ole Miss, a team they beat 43-35 earlier in the regular season. For the 2nd season in a row, Georgia has lost in the Quarterfinals after winning the SEC. The program is still one of the best in the country, but they have not been able to win a National Championship since the 2021 and 2022 seasons when they went back-to-back titles.

Offseason checklist 1: Fix leaky defense

Georgia, under Kirby Smart, has consistently had one of the best defenses in the country. This season was not one of them. They were 50th in total yards allowed at just over 400 yards per game. They also allowed 32 points per game. Now they were a young team, but Georgia is used to having better defenses.

In a game against Tennessee in September, they won 44-41. They were fortunate to come away with the victory because Tennessee Quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns. Then they concluded their season with a loss where Ole Miss quarterback shredded Georgia for 362 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. Georgia’s defense was not good enough to win a National Championship.

Offseason Checklist 2: Create more explosive plays on offense

At times, Georgia’s offense is like a 1990s offense, where they slowly drive down the field and score points. Quarterback Gunner Stockton was solid, but not spectacular, in the season. He threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns vs. 5 interceptions. They only have one receiver who made a big impact, Zachariah Branch, who led the team with 81 catches and 811 yards. He is now off to the NFL, so they must replace him.

In a lot of ways, Georgia is still looking for consistent wide receiver play since Ladd McConkey left for the NFL. Under Smart, they have not recruited wide receivers at a high rate, and it has hurt the program. They need to find a way to create more explosive plays next season. This might also require a change of philosophy for Smart, as he seems content to play a conservative offense.

Offseason Checklist 3: Transfer Portal Needs

Wide Receiver: As I mentioned above, Branch was a good receiver, and now he is off to the NFL. I would guess they need at least 1-2 receivers in the portal, because on paper, they do not have any worthy young receivers ready to be big contributors. They already picked up Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion in the portal, but could add a few more receivers.

Other receivers they could target are UCLA’s Kwazi Scott and Vernderbilt’s Tre Richardson. If they land both players, that will largely help fix the bigger play problem I mentioned before. This would also help Gunner Stockton have more weapons and allow him to play even better.

Defensive Backs: Georgia appears to be trying to get several defensive backs to come there. Khalil Barnes is a welcome addition to the secondary from Clemson. They could add another 2-3 players in the secondary. One rumored to be interested in Georgia is former USC cornerback Gentry Williams. Getting a few more defensive backs should help Georgia improve its leaky defense.