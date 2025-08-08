Georgia’s rivals should pay close attention to Kirby Smart’s tone

While College Football coaches constantly think that everyone can't decipher what they're saying when they're trying to play it coy about their team. Every coach likes to keep an even tone about their team showing that they want their group to prove it once they step onto the field. Once in awhile, a coach doesn't need to directly say that they believe in their team for everyone to pick up on their true feelings.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the biggest unknowns as they once again replace a ton of talent. Unlike Smart's National Championship teams, this Georgia squad is a younger group starting a new quarterback while replacing 13 other starters.

While having a younger team may be seen as a detriment, Kirby Smart is viewing it as a positive and his excitement around this teams energy should tell you everything you need to know.

"Energy, enthusiasm. Non-complacency. That’s not to label old teams as that, but you don’t have that problem with young teams." Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart went on to talk about the little things he's seeing from his young team and how it's coming together to build a burning inferno with this group.

"Relentless effort, connection, rewarding a teammate, hand on a helmet, body language. It’s more than just how you play. It’s what you do between the snaps, I don’t know if it was lacking in previous years. I just know that we want it, [it’s] more rewarding. We’ve always had some form of it, but it’s the analogy of small campfires. We can have all these little small campfires, or you can have a burning inferno. We want a burning inferno. We want all of these campfires to come together and be 11 burning fires — not a couple of burning bushes over here." Kirby Smart

While Kirby Smart won't come out and say it directly it's clear he loves the level of energy his team is competing with in fall camp and it's definitely speaking volumes compared to some of their past teams.

Having a younger team is often the best for rebuilding a team and moving in a different direction as the younger players can be molded in the form the coach is looking for. Georgia recruits at an incredible level which never makes the talent drop off too scary but, it can be scary losing the veteran leadership. It's clear hearing Kirby Smart speak that he has no concerns with the mental side of the game from this younger group which should see the Bulldogs keep rolling in 2025.

