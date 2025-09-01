Georgia State lands QB transfer on his sixth stop in college football

The Transfer Portal has allowed College Football players to move more freely than ever before. When deciding to use the transfer portal, most players only move once or twice, but occasionally, we see a player start to become synonymous with using the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Georgia State added quarterback TJ Finley using the transfer portal.

As TJ Finley joins Georgia State, he's quickly becoming the face of the trnasfer portal as he's now on his 6th program. There may or may not be a Transfer Portal Hall of Fame but, if it's ever invented, TJ Finley will be a first ballot selection.

How did TJ Finley end up at 6 different programs?

Coming out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, TJ Finley signed with the LSU Tigers enrolling in 2020. Despite being a true freshman, TJ Finley was able to start 5 games for the Tigers showing plenty of promise for the future. In the Spring, LSU had a competition between Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and TJ Finley which sent Finley to the transfer portal.

TJ Finley landed at Auburn, where he'd spend most of the 2021 season backing up Bo Nix, but in 2022, he was named the starting quarterback. The 2022 season would see Finley struggle and play less than when he was the backup which sent him back into the transfer portal.

After his time at Auburn, TJ Finley landed at Texas State, which looked like it was the best decision for his career. Finley completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. Instead of sticking at Texas State where he broke out, Finley transferred once again this time to Western Kentucky.

The move to Western Kentucky was another one that didn't pan out, and he made the move back home, picking Tulane this offseason. Finley didn't last long at Tulane as an off-the-field incident led to him leaving again, and now, after Week 1 of the season, he joins Georgia State.

