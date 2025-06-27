Georgia steals elite Texas safety Chace Calicut from Longhorns' Backyard

When Kirby Smart starts to push for a recruit, there isn't a coach in the Country that can rival the pitch he can give any player, especially on the defensive side of the football. Given the fact that Kirby Smart has two National Championships and one of the best track records for developing talent, he can go into any State and take one of the most talented players away. On Friday, Kirby Smart did it again nabbing elite safety recruit Chace Calicut.

Georgia gets a massive win beating out Texas for Chace Calicut

On Friday, while at the OT7 Finals, one of the Nation's best defensive backs, Chace Calicut, announced his decision, picking the Georgia Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Chace Calicut has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 195 CB from Houston, TX chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan



“There’s not a better program producing dbs than UGA. Dawg nation I’m home!”https://t.co/jeVs9KyMX0 pic.twitter.com/GywFyML6aa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2025

Landing Chace Calicut is another massive heist by Georgia as the Texas Native was expected to land in Austin for a portion of the recruiting cycle. While at the event, Calicut revealed that he was silently committed to Texas but, Georgia's pitch was too good to turn down.

Chace Calicut gives @Dawgs247 about how Georgia stole him away from Texas after a silent commitment to the Longhorns.



The simple answer: “You’re playing for Kirby, you’re playing for Donte, T-Rob, you’re going to the league.”



Full story 👇



🐶 https://t.co/jzhrzI83wL pic.twitter.com/UaZ2UazETM — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) June 27, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Chace Calicut is the 117th ranked player in the Country, the 15th ranked cornerback, and the 19th ranked player out of Texas. The North Shore star can play either cornerback or safety at the next level, which gives Georgia yet another versatile piece.

As of late, the Bulldogs have been dominant on the recruiting trail, and they're building one of the best defensive back classes in the Country. Chace Calicut joins elite recruits like Justice Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith, Caden Harris, and Zech Fort in one of the most impressive collections of defensive back talent in the Country.

In the coming weeks, some of the Nation's top recruits will continue to fly off of the boards and Georgia will be in play for plenty of playmakers. 5-stars Tyler Atkinson, Savion Hiter, Darius Gray, and Kaiden Prothro remain players to watch for the Bulldogs as this cycle continues to speed up.

