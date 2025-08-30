Georgia Tech couldn't be off to a worse start to the season

Coming into the 2025 College Football season, Georgia Tech Football fans had a ton of excitement after an exciting 2024. Before the first quarter is even over, the Yellow Jackets fanbase is likely looking for the nearest garbage can as they're likely ready to throw up. The first three drives of the game for the Georgia Tech offense couldn't be going any worse.

The Yellow Jackets started this game on offense where they return a loaded group which drives the excitement. The offense quickly put the team in a massive hole as a botched exchange on an option play resulted in a fumble which Colorado quickly jumped on. Insult was added to injury as Colorado cashed in the short field to make it 7-0 in favor of the Buffaloes.

The fans quickly noticed that there was an issue at center as Haynes King was constantly reaching up to catch the shotgun snaps. This ended up setting Georgia Tech back once again as a snap almost sailed over Haynes King as he was unable to catch it giving the Buffaloes the ball back on another unforced error.

GEORGIA TECH FUMBLES ON BACK-TO-BACK DRIVES 😳 pic.twitter.com/f3Z32ZgPi2 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 30, 2025

The defense was able to stand tall and get a key stop which gave momentum to the offense as they looked to finally settle in. The Yellow Jackets were gashing the Buffaloes until they decided to pass and Haynes King's interception marked a third turnover in as many drive.

Georgia Tech turned the ball over just 10 times last season



They just turned it over for the THIRD time today



pic.twitter.com/u0Of72YFGG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) August 30, 2025

The fourth drive is going much better for Brent Key's team as they've seemingly finally shaken the nerves and were marching down the field before the end of the first quarter and will have goal to go when the game resumes. The Yellow Jackets need to cash in and tie this game as they can't continue to put their defense up against the wall.

