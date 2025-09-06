Georgia Tech will be without its star quarterback against Gardner-Webb

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets entered the 2025 College Football season with College Football Playoff hopes after an exciting 2024 season in the ACC. The driving force behind the hopes for a Cinderella season was quarterback Haynes King who has quietly been one of the most underrated signal callers in the Country.

In Week 1, Georgia Tech kicked off its season in perfect fashion as the Yellow Jackets picked up a key Non-Conference win over Colorado. During the game, as Haynes King was taking massive hit after massive hit, the fanbase was concerned that this style of play wasn't sustainable and was going to lead to an injury.

Haynes King will not start as he deals with a nagging lower-body injury

On Saturday Afternoon, the Yellow Jackets' injury concerns were confirmed as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Haynes King wouldn't start against Gardner-Webb as he dealt with a lower-body injury but, he was at least dressed in case he's needed.

Source: Haynes King will not start for Georgia Tech today due to a nagging lower-body injury. Aaron Philo will make first-career start. King is dressed out for Tech. pic.twitter.com/F5UwbviJ91 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 6, 2025

The good news for Georgia Tech fans is that King being dressed in case he's needed is a great sign that this injury isn't too big of a concern. Next week, the Yellow Jackets face off against Clemson and without their star quarterback, they may not have a chance.

As Georgia Tech kicks off their game against Gardner-Webb, it will be Redshirt Freshman Aaron Philo at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. In 2024, Philo got a ton of experience as the backup completing 38 of his 74 attempts for 565 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions. Philo isn't as dynamic of a rusher as King but, he did pick up 76 yards and a touchdown last season.

Whether or not King plays, Georgia Tech should have no issues winning this game and it's the smart decision to rest King for the Clemson game.

More Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets News: