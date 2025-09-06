Georgia vs Austin Peay weather delay: Latest updates and game status from Week 2

Georgia Bulldogs fans came into Saturday looking forward to a great day of College Football as the Bulldogs played host to Austin Peay. The plans for a great day between the hedges instantly hit a road bump as the Bulldogs had to move the game from 4:30 PM ET to 3:30 PM ET as the weather in the area became a concern.

While the Bulldogs were cautionary moving the game forward by an hour, it didn't keep the weather from affecting the game. As the Bulldogs were in the middle of halftime, lightning in the area sent the game into a delay.

When will the Georgia Bulldogs Vs Austin Peay weather delay end?

The Georgia Bulldogs game officially went into a weather delay at 4:13 PM Eastern Time as lightning was detected within 8 miles of the stadium. According to NCAA rules, the game can be resumed 30 minutes after the last registered lightning strike, which would be at the earliest 4:43 PM if everything goes according to plan, but it'll likely come later as the teams will need to warm up.

Weather Update:

The Georgia Bulldogs have announced that the game will officially resume at 6:02 PM.

According to Alison Mastrangelo of WSB TV, the earliest warmups would be is 5:30 PM but, fans are now being allowed back into their seats.

UPDATE: Earliest warmups would be 5:30 pm.#godawgs — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 6, 2025

The first half of this matchup was much closer than anyone could've expected as Georgia went into halftime only leading 14-3 on a game they were expected to dominate. Given that Kirby Smart has an extended halftime to go over adjustments, this break could be bad news for Austin Peay.

Kirby Smart ranted earlier in the week about his fanbase not staying for the entire game as it was a blowout win for the Bulldogs. The game entering a weather delay that could be prolonged may not be the best thing for Smart's hopes to have a large crowd for the entire game.

This story will be updated as additional information is provided by the game officials.

