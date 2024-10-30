Georgia WR throws shade at Gators: 'Trevor Etienne upgraded by leaving Florida'
As the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game approaches, all eyes are on Trevor Etienne, who is preparing to face his former team, the Florida Gators.
After transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs in the offseason, Etienne is ready for what many consider a "revenge game." His former coach, Billy Napier, and the Gators have largely moved on, but for Etienne and his Georgia teammates, this matchup has a personal edge.
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has been particularly vocal, fanning the flames of rivalry with some choice words. Smith, a Florida native like Etienne, made it clear that the running back's decision to leave Gainesville wasn't just about football.
"He says Florida don't have what we have over here," Smith said confidently earlier this week. Swift also suggested that Etienne "takes a lot of gratitude" in his transfer to Georgia, and for both players, this showdown against Florida is deeply personal.
Etienne’s two years with the Gators were marked by promising performances, but ultimately, he felt he made the decision to bolt to Athens this past offseason. This season, Etienne has emerged as Georgia’s leading rusher, with over 400 yards and seven touchdowns. For Florida, losing him to a rival has certainly stung, even if Napier is keeping his response diplomatic.
When asked about Etienne, Napier responded, "You move on to the next one," downplaying the significance of facing his former running back.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, on the other hand, has tried to maintain focus, refusing to label this as a "revenge game" for Etienne. Smart emphasized that emotions should not dictate play, urging his players to stay level-headed.
Despite his best efforts, however, the narrative of Etienne returning to face his former team has captured the spotlight, with fans and analysts alike eagerly anticipating how it will play out.
Florida and Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+. The game, as usual, will be played in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.