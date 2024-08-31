Trevor Etienne's Georgia debut delayed, officially out for Bulldogs game against Clemson
By Sam Fariss
The star running back Trevor Etienne has officially been ruled as out for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs season opener against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers.
Etienne transferred to the Bulldogs program from the Florida Gators in hope of further boosting his already sky-high NFL Draft stock.
Projected to be Georgia's RB1 this season, it has been expected that Etienne would be sidelined for the team's season opener.
Hoever, Etienne doesn't have any physical ailments.
The running back is being kept off the field because in March, he was arrested on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving, and affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield.
While Etienne didn't spend any time in jail and the DUI was dropped in a plea deal, he was still given a 12-month probation, fined $852, and was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service as well as an alcohol risk reduction program.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers are playing in the annual Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on ABC and ESPN+.
The Dogs are led by legendary head coach Kirby Smart, starting their campaign for a third national title in just four seasons.
The Tigers, led by Dabo Swinney, are hoping to return to glory but are currently in a five-year title drought.