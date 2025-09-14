Gone too soon: These 4 teams have already played themselves out of the CFP race

We're only three weeks into the College Football season, yet for some fanbases, they're ready for it to be College Basketball season. While many teams are still riding high this season, other teams have had as bad a start as you could have, which has their fanbases in an angry state. This season, four teams stand out as teams that entered the season with College Football Playoff expectations and now have next to no chance of meeting those expectations.

These 4 College Football teams have ruined their chances of making the Playoff

Clemson Tigers

Coming into the season, the Clemson Tigers were penciled in by nearly everyone to win the ACC Championship and make it back to the College Football Playoff. Three games into the season, nothing has been positive for Dabo Swinney's team as they suffered a season opening loss to LSU, struggled to beat Troy, and lost to Georgia Tech.

After entering the season with almost a guarantee to make the College Football Playoff, the Clemson Tigers now have just a 11% chance of making it back to the Playoff, with the lone path being winning the ACC.

Florida Gators

After the miracle run DJ Lagway took the Florida Gators on last season, the Gators entered the season with a ton of excitement and hope to make the College Football Playoff. Coming into the season, Florida's schedule was so tough that they were seen as a team that could lose 3 games and still make the Playoffs, but losing two games this early, with one coming against USF, was a disaster. The Gators' chances to make the Playoff are down to 1% and as they continue a tough stretch of ranked opponents, it could be 0% shortly.

Kansas State Wildcats

Coming into the season, the Kansas State Wildcats were viewed across the board as one of the best teams in the Big 12 and viewed as the front-runners to win the league and earn a bid into the College Football Playoff. Four weeks later, Kansas State is 1-3 with losses to Iowa State, Army, and Arizona and their season is now over. The Wildcats have less than a 1% chance to make the playoff which speaks to how quickly this season has fallen apart.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

After going on a run to the National Championship Game, everyone expected that the Fighting Irish would be right back in the Playoff. The first two games of the season, coming against really good Miami and Texas A&M teams, may have been a terrible idea, as Marcus Freeman's team has fallen just short in two games that could define their season. The Fighting Irish now have to win out; otherwise, their wins won't be good enough unless several teams fall out of the Playoff race.

