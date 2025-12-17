Grading how the 10 highest ranked transfer running backs panned out in 2025

In just over two weeks, the Transfer Portal will open up, setting off chaos around college football. This offseason, there's only one Transfer Portal window in the winter, meaning that we'll see far more entries than we ever have before. As the Transfer Portal is set to open, it's interesting to look back at what unfolded last offseason.

One of the most exciting positions a team can add is a running back as everyone loves to turn on the highlights and imagine the player making the big plays in their uniform. While everyone hopes they're getting the next Doak Walker Award winner, the results tell us that fans shouldn't get their hopes up as team's are either hitting big or swinging and missing.

Grading how each of the Top 10 running back transfers panned out

10. AJ Turner

After AJ Turner broke out at Marshall, Minnesota brought him in to serve as a compliment to Darius Taylor. Instead, AJ Turner was lost in September to a season-ending injury, which loomed large when Taylor dealt with injuries, leaving this team shorthanded.

9. CJ Donaldson

Ohio State was in a difficult place this offseason, losing a pair of star running backs to the NFL in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Ryan Day and his staff went out and brought in CJ Donaldson from West Virginia. The emergence of true freshman Bo Jackson has kept Donaldson from being the featured back, but he's still been a productive player for the Buckeyes.

8. Fluff Bothwell

Mississippi State went to South Alabama to land an exciting playmaker in Fluff Bothwell to lead the rushing attack. Early on, it looked like Bothwell could be one of the best backs in the Country, but injuries slowed his production. Bothwell rushed for 639 yards and 6 touchdowns in his first season in the SEC, and he'll return as one of the best backs in the country next season.

7. Quinten Joyner

When Texas Tech was on its all-in spree in the Transfer Portal, one of its biggest additions was landing USC transfer Quinten Joyner, who showed exciting flashes for the Trojans. Sadly, Joyner was never able to make his Texas Tech debut as he suffered a torn ACL before the season began.

6. Wayshawn Parker

Utah went out this offseason and made an under the radar addition, adding Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker. The addition ended up being a massive hit for Kyle Whittingham's team as Parker powered the offense with 931 yards and 6 touchdowns rushing, adding 132 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver. With Whittingham stepping down, it's unclear where Utah's roster stands, but getting Parker back should be a top priority.

5. Rahsul Faison

South Carolina spent the offseason lobbying for Utah State transfer Rahsul Faison to be granted an extra season of eligibility. South Carolina's offense didn't end up being suitable for any success, as the offensive line struggled and the scheme was awful. Faison ended up giving the Gamecocks 470 yards and3 touchdowns rushing while adding 118 yards receiving.

4. Jaydn Ott

When Cal star Jaydn Ott entered the Transfer Portal in the Spring, and quickly landed at Oklahoma, it seemed as if the Sooners were going to have a star-studded backfield pairing him with John Mateer. Instead, the addition has been one of the biggest disappointments of the offseason as Ott has been a non-factor on an Oklahoma team needing any form of offense. Ott has rushed the ball just 21 times this season with only 68 yards.

3. Justice Haynes

Early on, it looked like the Michigan Wolverines may have made the best addition of the offseason, bringing in Justice Haynes to replace Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. Justice Haynes ended up missing 5 games with injury, but when he was healthy, he was the driving force for Michigan, rushing for 857 yards and 5 touchdowns.

2. Ahmad Hardy

Missouri went into the Transfer Portal, seemingly turning themselves into a run-first team, landing Beau Pribula at quarterback and Ahmad Hardy, the 2nd-ranked running back. There were some concerns that Ahmad Hardy wouldn't be able to adjust to joining the SEC after becoming a star at UL Monroe.

Instead, Ahmad Hardy was arguably the best running back in the country, rushing for 1,560 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hardy will enter the 2026 season as a Heisman front-runner, giving Missouri a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff.

1. Makhi Hughes

It seemed as if the rich got richer in the Transfer Portal as the Oregon Ducks reeled in the top running back in the Transfer Portal. Coming off two seasons where Makhi Hughes totaled 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns, it seemed like the Ducks were getting a game-changing running back. Instead, Hughes never emerged on the Oregon depth chart and requested to maintain his redshirt status in early October, finishing the season with just 70 yards.