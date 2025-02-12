Greg McElroy isn't buying the narrative about Alabama heading into 2025 season

While plenty of analysts remain skeptical about Alabama’s ability to return to dominance in 2025, Greg McElroy is going against the grain — surprise, surprise — with a more optimistic take.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback believes Alabama is well-positioned for a bounce-back season, citing key returning players and improved leadership in the locker room.

“The Alabama Crimson Tide [are] trying to bounce back this year after an up-and-down season,” McElroy said. “I look at what’s coming back on this team, and a lot of what has made me very bullish on Alabama. Having guys that could go to the NFL deciding to return, even though they don’t necessarily have to. That’s big.”

McElroy pointed to the return of standout wide receiver Ryan Williams and an offensive line that should be more stable than last year. But for him, the real reason for optimism is on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s mainly the defense that I think most people feel really good about,” he said. “You look at what’s back, there’s a lot. They have nine starters returning, and most of those guys that are returning on defense were underclassmen.”

Many analysts, including Paul Finebaum, have questioned Alabama’s coaching staff changes, particularly the return of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after a failed stint in the NFL. But McElroy thinks Grubb’s presence will actually help head coach Kalen DeBoer settle into his second season.

“The addition of Ryan Grubb on offense cannot be understated,” McElroy noted. “Alabama, with the continuity returning defensively, should be really well poised to have a big bounce-back year in Year Two for Kalen DeBoer.”

With uncertainty at quarterback and the pressure mounting after a 9-4 season, Alabama still has plenty to prove.