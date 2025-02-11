Paul Finebaum takes shot at "delusional" Alabama fans

Paul Finebaum isn't convinced Alabama fans are seeing the full picture.

After a disappointing 9-4 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide faithful are hoping Kalen DeBoer’s second year brings a return to dominance, but Finebaum is questioning whether they’re being "predictably delusional" about the team’s trajectory.

"Are Alabama fans on the right track here?" Finebaum said. "Do they really believe bringing a guy who walked out on Kalen DeBoer a year ago to go to a job he's already been fired from, coming back into the system, is the answer? Will it undo all the discipline issues and lackadaisical approach that many calling here believe DeBoer helped create last year? I don't know. I'm just wondering if Alabama fans are on the right track here or are they predictably delusional."

While a lot of attention is on DeBoer’s decision to bring back offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb—who left him at Washington for an unsuccessful stint in the NFL—the bigger concern might be the uncertainty at quarterback and across multiple key positions.

Replacing Jalen Milroe is no small task. Ty Simpson has been in the program for three years, but he’s unproven as a full-time starter. Then there’s Austin Mack, a Washington transfer who knows DeBoer’s system but hasn’t been tested in the SEC. Freshman Keelon Russell is a highly touted recruit, but it’s hard to imagine a first-year player stepping in and leading Alabama back to the College Football Playoff. This is a program that’s thrived on elite quarterback play in the recent past, and right now, there’s no clear answer under center.

Beyond the quarterback situation, Alabama is also dealing with turnover in other areas. The offensive line will look different, and there are still questions about how the defense will adjust with new playmakers. Bringing in Grubb might stabilize the offense on paper, but Alabama’s struggles in the run game last year, combined with his recent NFL failure, make it fair to wonder if he’s the right choice.

Alabama fans expect immediate success, but this isn’t the same well-oiled machine that Nick Saban ran for over a decade. DeBoer is facing pressure from every angle, and if the Tide stumble early, it won’t just be Finebaum raising concerns—it’ll be the entire college football world.

