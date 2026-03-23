Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti are once again grappling for supremacy in March Madness

College sports have changed drastically over the past several years giving the players a ton of power, but creating a need for each league to be the most powerful. As each league continues to pitch changes to the rules, and as revenue is king, being the best conference across the Country is very important. Regardless of sport, the Big Ten and SEC continue to find ways to clash for the title as the best league in the Country.

The Big Ten has gotten the upper hand in the NIL era as the league continues to rack up championships in college football. Winning three straight National Championships in football with three different schools is an incredible accomplishment for the conference, and it's putting a ton of pressure on the SEC to try and reclaim it's title as the premier conference.

Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey battle again in March Madness

The lastest battleground for the two conferences and commissioners is the NCAA Tournament as each league tries to win a National Championship. The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament was a massive win for both leagues, but it's all about who cuts down the nets this season in Indianapolis.

While the SEC has slipped in college football, the emergence of the league in college basketball has been a massive win for Greg Sankey. The SEC broke it's streak last season when Florida beat Houston for the National Championship ending a 12 year run without winning it all. Not only has the SEC crowned the most recent champion, but schools like Alabama and Auburn have made the league arguably the strongest it's ever been.

The Big Ten on the other side is still trying to emerge once again as they haven't won a National Championship since Michigan State cut down the nets in 2000. Tony Petitti's conference has been strong every season, but winning in the end matters more than everything else.

After the opening weekend of the tournament, the Big Ten holds the advantage with 6 teams in the Sweet 16 to the SEC's 4. The Big Ten is guaranteed to get at least one team to the Elite Eight with Iowa and Nebraska playing each other, but they'd love to have more cracks at making the Final Four. The SEC's 4 teams on the other hand will all be the worse seed in the Sweet 16 which could lead to the conference being kept out of the final weekend.

Winning the NCAA Tournament for the Big Ten would mark a major win in a monumental year for the conference. Holding the two biggest titles over the SEC would further drive home the belief that the Big Ten is the best league in this NIL and Revenue Sharing era which would only give the league more power when negotiating new TV deals and rules changes.

The SEC winning back to back NCAA Tournaments would be a major statement for Greg Sankey's league holding off the belief of the conference's demise. The SEC becoming a major basketball league will have a large impact on their next set of TV deals while further building the belief that this is the best conference regardless of sport.

Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti are the two most powerful figures in college sports, and winning the NCAA Tournament is their next battle. The two continue to grapple for power in a constantly changing landscape, and Greg Sankey is tasked with denying Petitti the most power he's had to date.