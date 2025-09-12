Gunner Stockton isn't built to take advantage of Tennessee's glaring weakness

This weekend, the 6th ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the 15th ranked Tennessee Volunteers face off in one of the biggest games of the College Football season thus far. The matchup will prove to be pivotal for both teams and their efforts to make the College Football Playoff as the winner will add a resume building win while the loser will have plenty of questions to answer about their roster.

Thus far, Georgia hasn't played a schedule that proves anything as they've beaten Marshall and Austin Peay. Taking over for Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton hasn't been too impressive as his legs played a factor in the Marshall game but, he has just 417 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 58 attempts this season.

The biggest concern for Tennessee fans heading into this game is the fact that they'll be without their two best cornerbacks. Jermod McCoy is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered just after the season last year while Rickey Gibson III suffered an upper body injury in the season opener.

While missing players like McCoy and Gibson is a brutal blow for any team, the Volunteers may not get gashed like many expect. The Georgia Bulldogs offense hasn't looked the like world beaters and in this game, Stockton may not have the ability to make Tennessee pay.

Gunner Stockton has taken care of the football this season, he hasn't been nearly as aggressive as he needs to be. This season, Gunner Stockton has an average depth of target of 7.2 yards which ranks 71st in the Country and 13th in the Country.

If Georgia is going to make Tennessee pay for their two best cornerbacks being out of the lineup, Gunner Stockton is going to need to start pushing the ball down the field. The concern is that if Stockton didn't throw the ball all over the field against an FCS opponent like Austin Peay, is he going to take those shot plays on the road in a tough environment.

The Bulldogs have all the weapons to make their opponents pay but, it's going to come down to whether or not Stockton is willing to take the risk otherwise, Kirby Smart may have to make a tough decision.

More Georgia Bulldogs News: