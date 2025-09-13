Haynes King sends incredible Georgia Tech message on ESPN after upsetting Clemson

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackes just pulled off an incredible upset as they walked off the 12th ranked Clemson Tigers on a stunning 55 yard field goal sending Bobby Dodd Stadium into a frenzy. The win is far and away the biggest of the Brent Key era and the Yellow Jackets are no longer a program on the rise, they've truly arrived.

The Yellow Jackets wouldn't have had the chance to kick the walk-off field goal if not for the poised play of their star quarterback, Haynes King, who marched the team into field goal range when it mattered most.

After the improbable win, with the fans all surrounding Haynes King and Brent Key at midfield, Haynes King delivered an incredible message as the fanbase chanted his name.

"I mean it makes me feel good, but it's not me, it's this whole team, the guys in front, the defense, the guys around me, it's not just a one-man show. It's the whole building." Haynes King

For a program like Georgia Tech, there isn't a player you'd want leading your program more than Haynes King. Every game you have to admire the selfless play that King has as he's willing to run into much bigger defenders every play if it'll deliver the team a win and it often looks like he has no concern of the consequences of the hits he takes.

In his message about it being about the team, Haynes King is right but he forgot the incredible kick by Aidan Birr. The defense made the Clemson passing attack look pedestrian and they were able to force a pair of turnovers. The offensive line allowed just one sack against a Clemson defensive front that could have 4 Top-50 selections.

The Yellow Jackets now have a signature win and they've put themselves in the race for the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

