HBCU Football: Early Contenders for SWAC Supremacy Emerge in the East Division

The Southwestern Athletic Conference starts its collective venture into league play in earnest going into the month of October. With that being the case, there's a clear picture emerging in the SWAC East as it relates to contenders for the SWAC's Eastern Division crown. The Western Division landscape looks to be a bit more uncertain, with multiple teams looking to find or hit their respective strides before next month comes and with it, the meat and potatoes of the title race in both divisions. Saturday Blitz takes a closer overall look at that landscape and some of the league's top contenders.

Jackson State and Alabama State on a Collision Course?

The two most impressive early teams in the conference reside in the SWAC East. Pre-season favorite and defending Celebration Bowl Champion Jackson State have looked the part early, with a victory over Hampton University and a good showing in a loss against FBS program Southern Mississippi. Pre-Season SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Ja'Cobian Morgan may have gotten the press, but it's been JSU's bruising rushing attack that has been eye-opening. Running Backs Ahmad Miller, Travis Terrell Jr., and Donerio Davenport have been punishing for opposing defenses in the first two games of the season. The Jackson State defense has the same kind of game-stopping potential.

Alabama State's been equally impressive opening the season, showcasing what very well could one of the more explosive offenses in FCS. Bama State redshirt Junior QB Andrew Body's expertise in running Bama State's RPO-heavy offensive scheme has been downright surgical at times. Body has a completion percentage over 70% so far this season, totaling 761 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against ZERO interceptions. His mastery of the offense has enhanced the running game as well, making the Hornets extremely balanced on that side of the ball. Both Jackson State and Alabama State open the SWAC conference slate on the road against some pretty intense rivals in Florida A&M and Southern University.

Alabama A&M an Emerging Dark Horse? Will FAMU be a factor?



The state of Alabama may very well have two threats to SWAC East Division supremacy if early returns from Huntsville stay true to form. First -year head coach Sam Shade brought a winning pedigree and a reputation for toughness from Division II Miles College (SIAC) to Alabama A&M and the results have been immediate. The Bulldogs are out to an early 3-1 record going into the opening of SWAC league play due to another impressive quarterback plying his wares. Cornelius Brown IV has been dynamic in his own right guiding the AAMU offense. The Alabama A&M defense has also looked more effective under Shade's guidance. The Bulldogs are currently atop the SWAC East division with a 3-1 overall record with Bethune Cookman and Jackson State on the horizon. Florida A&M has been more of an afterthought to this point in the season, but the Rattlers still have enough talent to be a factor in who eventually triumphs in the division. Bethune Cookman and Mississippi Vally State are also looking to play spoiler as the bulk of league play gets started. This last weekend of September looks to be an exciting one as we start to see these storylines play out in earnest in the SWAC East.

Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for continued coverage of FCS football at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).