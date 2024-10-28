HBCU Football: Looking Forward to Tennessee State vs. UT-Martin
The Tennessee State Tigers played spoilers for Howard University during their homecoming festivities, beating the Bison 27-14. With their non-conference slate of games completed, TSU starts the home stretch of their Ohio Valley Conference league play this weekend at home in Nashville, against UT-Martin.
The 6-2 Tigers (3-1 in OVC/Big South league play) sit 2nd in the conference behind league-leading Southeast Missouri. UT-Martin sits right behind TSU in the standings at 3rd, making this Nov. 2 meeting a big deal for both teams. The winner of this match-up looks to keep within striking distance of S.E. Missouri for the league lead. We'll look closer at the keys to victory for the game, and what a win would mean for Tenessee State in their pursuit of a potential league title and beyond.
TSU's Championship Quest goes as far as Draylen Ellis will carry them
There was a lot of excitement in Tigers Nation when former OVC Freshman of the Year and Offensive POY Draylen Ellis came into the fold via transfer from Austin Peay. That confidence is paying dividends this season, as TSU's offensive success under Head Coach Eddie George rests squarely on the Graduate Student's shoulders. Ellis and Redshirt Junior WR Karate Brenson have become arguably the most potent QB/WR combo in the OVC. Tennessee State will need to see continued production from both this week against a UT-Martin offense that can put up points and eat up yards on the ground better than anybody in the conference. Getting some production from their rushing attack will go a long way to making a win this weekend a reality.
Is the Tennessee State Defense up to the Challenge?
UT-Martin's signature has been its propensity for running the ball. This season's been no different, with the Skyhawks averaging a solid 177.8 yards a game.
The centerpiece of that rushing attack is RB Patrick Smith. Smith is among the OVC league leaders in rushing, averaging 104.5 yards a game on the ground. The Skyhawks aren't just a one-trick pony though. The offensive balance for UT-Martin has been excellent this season with the passing game accounting for roughly 200 yards a game in its own right.
As imposing as the UT-Martin offense is, it may be the SkyHawk defense that poses the biggest obstacle to Tennessee State's success in this game. LB Jaylon Sharpe is an All-OVC selection and the Skyhawk defense has made a habit of making their opponents one-dimensional on that side of the ball so far this year.
There a ton of momentum for both teams going into Saturday's tilt. Both teams are on multi-game winning streaks. Both teams have some marquee offensive pieces that will need to have big performances this weekend.
There are also two stout defenses that will provide some substantial challenges for each other. The last two games in this series have been smash-mouth affairs, with both games going almost to the wire. Saturday's game looks to be more of the same. The winner of this game will definitely still be in the conversation for a potential OVC crown, and possibly an FCS tournament berth.
PREDICTION: Tennessee State 24, UT-Martin 21
Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for continuing coverage of HBCU Football at the NCAA FCS and NCAA Division II level!