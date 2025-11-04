Heisman Stock Watch: Ohio State duo surging after Week 10

Week 10 of the College Football season is in the books as everything is truly starting to take shape around the Country. As the season heads toward the final stretch of regular season games, several players are emerging in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Given how several of the projected top candidates have fallen out of the race, we're set for a battle down the final few games of the season.

Ranking the Top 5 contenders for the Heisman Trophy

If the Heisman Trophy isn't going to go to a quarterback, it should go to the biggest alien in College Football. Jeremiah Smith has 55 catches for 725 yards and 10 total touchdowns this season all while attracting more attention than any receiver in the sport. If Smith can post a few big games down the stretch to end the season, he has a great chance to find himself in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Texas A&M spent the weekend on the bye, but the Aggies sending LSU into a total program reset should be a part of Marcel Reed's case. Reed has led Texas A&M to an 8-0 start passing for 1,972 yard and 17 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while rushing for 349 and 6 touchdowns. If Reed keeps posting solid numbers while the Aggies keep rolling, he'll certainly stay in the race.

The Alabama Crimson Tide spent the weekend on the bye meaning that Ty Simpson couldn't add to his Heisman Trophy campaign. Simpson has the Heisman level numbers thus far with 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns with just 1 interception. The bad news for Simpson is that the stretch against ranked teams may have been too early in the season to have the "Heisman moment", but if Alabama keeps winning he'll have that chance in a few games, and potentially in the SEC Championship.

While Indiana has been dominant, Fernando Mendoza's production has slowed down allowing everyone else to jump back into the Heisman Trophy race. This weekend, Mendoza went 14-21 for 201 yards and a touchdown along with an interception. Mendoza's numbers on the season are still impressive with 2,124 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he'll have to battle down the stretch to win the award.

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled Penn State this weekend, and Julian Sayin quietly had a great game for his push for the Heisman. After passing for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns against Penn State, Julian Sayin is up to 2,188 yards and 23 touchdowns with just 1 interception while completing 80.7% of his passes. Sayin has better weapons than any other quarterback and will only continue to post incredible numbers.