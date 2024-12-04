Here are the most vicious comments thrown at the CFP committee after this week's rankings
The College Football Playoff committee released its penultimate set of rankings on Tuesday and fans aren't having it.
As we prepare for the first 12-team College Football Playoff field to be set on Sunday, these rankings gave us an idea of where teams stand — in terms of both seeding and standing of still be in the race — and what we can expect with a few conference championship games remaining.
Once conference champions are set, we will know the five automatic qualifiers. From there, we'll see seven at-large bids — most of which we already know — selected. The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn first-round byes, while the fifth highest-ranked champion will get an automatic spot.
Perhaps to no one's suprrise, the Alabama Crimson Tide were resurrected from the dead and, possibly, even gifted a berth in the playoff with the committee's latest rankings. While many Crimson Tide and SEC fans were happy to see that be the case, the rest of the college football world weren't having it.
The result? Some vicious and savage tweets.
It wasn't just the inclusion of Alabama, but also the rankings of teams like Miami and South Carolina behind the Crimson Tide that caused many fans to call for the end of the College Football Playoff committee. One fan even called for the ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5 to break off and form their own playoff.
The truth of the matter is that the committee will always have a bias towards brands. The SEC and Big Ten will always have an upperhand because of their brands, regardless of if they actually have teams that deserve to be in the playoff or not.
It will be interesting to see what changes are made to the playoff system after this season. We anticipate that those changes will likely benefit the SEC and Big Ten, while hurting the ACC, Big 12, and Group of 5 even further.
For now, though, we'll have to wait and see how this field plays out.