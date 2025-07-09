The 2025 college football season is upon us. While everyone around the nation is focusing on spring ball, it's never a bad idea to take a look at what's ahead during the upcoming season. Today, we'll dive into the most interesting non-conference game for all 18 teams in the Big 12.

Note: Most kickoff times haven't been finalized yet.

Arizona State v Arizona | Bruce Yeung/GettyImages

Arizona, under Brent Brennan for the second year, begins the 2025 season with its home opener against Hawaii. These two schools have met six previous times. The most recent meeting between the Warriors and Wildcats took place in 2019, a 45-38 Hawaii victory that came down to the last inch, reminiscent of Super Bowl XXXIV.

Despite this being against a Mountain West team, Arizona needs this win. Last year, the Wildcats went 4-8 in Brennan's first year in Tucson. This opener against the Rainbow Warriors begins a stretch of UA playing five of its first six games at home. This is a great chance to build a decent base of victories early in the season. Many are expecting year two under Brennan to be an improvement.

It won't be easy to do. However, Arizona misses several great teams in the conference part of the slate. This meeting with Hawaii could present a sneaky problem, as Timmy Chang's squad is slowly showing improvements as well. If the Wildcats pick up this win, they'll guarantee themselves a 2-0 start as they play Weber State the next week.

Mississippi State v Arizona State | Bruce Yeung/GettyImages

2024 was a banner year for the Arizona State Sun Devils. After nine straight years of mediocre football, ASU won 11 games under Kenny Dillingham and nearly beat Texas in the playoffs. It was the first time the team won 10+ games in a season since 2014 and won their first conference title since 2007. Last year was no fluke as the Sun Devils will be back in 2025.

Plenty of starters on both sides of the ball will return. That includes quarterback Sam Leavitt and receiver Jordyn Tyson. ASU's first big test will come in the form of Mississippi State. Last year, ASU defeated the lowly Bulldogs by six points in Tempe. Now, they will play the same team in Starkville. MSU head coach Jeff Lebby had a major roster overhaul. However, not much is expected of them this season.

Although Mississippi State figures to be one of the worst SEC teams again, this is still a big test for ASU. It's their first road contest against a Power 4 opponent. A victory is guaranteed in their season opener against FCS Northern Arizona. A victory here would give ASU a great 2-0 start before they finish their non-conference slate against Texas State, a winnable contest.

Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

Can Baylor finally get back to where they were? It will be a tough task. Dave Aranda's tenure has been a mixed bag since he became the Bears' head coach in 2020. In his second year, Baylor went 12-2, finished in the top five, and won the Sugar Bowl. Since then, the school has been stuck in mediocrity, and last season saw BU finish 8-5. The team's potential is looking promising heading into 2025.

A total of 12 starters and a favorable home schedule give Baylor a chance to contend for a Big 12 title. However, their first test will be at home against the Auburn Tigers. In Aranda's tenure, Baylor has never beaten a non-conference Power 4 opponent. This is the perfect chance to do so. A victory against an SEC team at home would be a signature win for the program and could give the team the jolt it desperately needs to be serious again.

A win against Auburn would get Baylor in good spirits. The week after, they have to travel to Dallas to take on former Southwest Conference rival SMU in what is expected to be another tight matchup. It would be a big win for Baylor if they start 2025 winning at least one of their first two games.

BYU v Colorado - Valero Alamo Bowl | Ronald Cortes/GettyImages

BYU heads into 2025 with a whirl of uncertainty surrounding its program. Despite an 11-2 season that nearly saw them play in the Big 12 Championship, the Cougars have dealt with off-the-field controversy. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has recently departed the program after learning that he was placed on a seven-game suspension after sexual assault allegations.

Getting past that, BYU also has tons of questions surrounding the roster. Other than a need for a new starting signal-caller, the Cougars need to fill out holes at several different positions. The receiving core is depleted, while the defense only returns starters from last year's unit, which was one of the best in the country. However, there's still enough talent to get them by.

BYU's first true test of the season is a home date with Stanford in week two. Stanford hasn't been a major threat in the college football landscape in years. The Cardinal haven't had a winning season since 2018 and are coming off a fourth straight 3-9 campaign. Stanford is expected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC again.

BYU's non-conference schedule is weak. Before this game, they host Portland State from the FCS. After Stanford, the Cougars will have a bye week and extra time to prepare for the East Carolina Pirates from the AAC, also at home. If this team beats Stanford, a much-needed, 3-0 start is highly likely.

TCU v Cincinnati | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

2025 is a make-or-break year for Cincinnati, particularly for head coach Scott Satterfield. After suffering a rough 3-9 campaign in 2023, the Bearcats improved by two wins last season. Now, the question is whether or not UC can make it back to a bowl game. Deep into the summer, the program looks to be in a promising position to bounce back.

A favorable schedule, paired with a hopeful rise from quarterback Brendan Sorsby, gives the fans optimism heading into late August. There are still more factors that will determine this squad's success, but there is a world in which Cincinnati can be a surprise in the crazy 16-team Big 12. The world will find out what this year's team is made of right away.

In the opening week of the season, the Bearcats take on Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be one of the bigger matchups on the week one slate. Both teams are looking for some juice that will lead to a great year. While this will be a tough battle, this game is winnable for the Bearcats.

A late-night weekday game will give the squad a chance to shine in front of a national audience. Also, it could prove they are back to being respectable. If Cincy gets a victory out of the gate, a 3-0 start is very possible, as they follow this game up with home matchups against Bowling Green and Northwestern State.

Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game | Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

Colorado is heading into a new era under Deion Sanders. Both of the Buffaloes' megastars, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, are gone. Replicating last season's 9-4 mark will be difficult for Colorado to do in 2025. As usual, 'Coach Prime' went to the transfer portal to reshape the roster once again. There are new players at virtually every position.

Colorado has a new veteran QB in former Liberty star Kaidon Salter. The offensive line and receiving core also have lots of new faces. The defense did take a jump in production last year under Robert Livingston. However, much like the offense, there is lots of new blood, as only three starters from last season return. There is still reason for optimism and hope, but Colorado fans will be up against it to start the season.

To open 2025, the Buffaloes host Georgia Tech from the ACC. The Yellow Jackets haven't experienced a 10-win season since 2014, but don't tell that to head coach Brent Key. Ever since he took over for Geoff Collins in 2022, the Yellow Jackets have improved in every aspect. Despite back-to-back 7-6 finishes, they have regained their status as one of the more respected teams in the ACC.

The college football universe will find out a lot in this opening-season contest about Colorado. If they win this game, the Buffaloes will set themselves up for the remainder of the first half of the season. Their other two non-conference opponents are Delaware in week two and Wyoming in week four. Five of their first seven games are at home. There are some tough matchups against BYU and Iowa State, but they could be near bowl contention before their bye week in mid-October.

Baylor v Houston | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

As expected, Willie Fritz's first season as coach of Houston didn't go well. The Cougars finished 2024 with a 4-8 record. However, that was treated as more of a rebuilding year. Now, the focus shifts to 2025, where Houston has the chance to surprise a lot of people. Throughout Fritz's career, his second year at a program is when things start perking up. That was the case at Tulane.

While a winning record seems lofty, Fritz has laid down the foundation for future success. He hired his former play-caller, Slade Nagle, from Tulane to improve an anemic offense that averaged just 14 points per game in 2024. The offense also got a facelift in personnel. Connor Weigman transferred from Texas A&M to be the new starter at quarterback.

The team also picked up tight end Tanner Koziol, who flourished in the MAC at Ball State. The defense lost some parts but will still be a force in the Big 12. To start the 2025 season, the Cougars will host Stephen F. Austin and will play Rice on the road. Those seem to be sure victories, and then the squad opens up the Big 12 slate against Colorado. Following a bye week, Houston will travel to Corvallis.

Houston will play Oregon State on a Friday night in late September. The Beavers are still transitioning from the PAC-12's demolition, but are preparing to be part of a new look league next season. The Beavers aren't expected to do much in 2025, but this could be a challenge for the Cougars. That third game against Colorado is the biggest worry before this meeting.

If Houston's offense takes an early jump and scores points, the Cougars can be in a great position. The best case scenario is to be 3-1 after the first four games. This matchup against Oregon State is a winnable contest, even though it's on the road.

Iowa State v Iowa | Matthew Holst/GettyImages

2024 was the big banner year that Iowa State desperately needed. After decades and even a century of being stuck in college football's wasteland, the Cyclones won 11 games, the most in program history. The cherry on top of the sundae was the Cyclones' thrilling victory over hated rival Iowa early in 2024. Heading into this season, Iowa State partisans should be feeling on top of the world.

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Cyclones are viewed as a favorite to win the Big 12 Conference title. While there is steep competition in their way, Ames could be the center of the conference's world. Even though there was shuffling that took place over the offseason, specifically with the secondary and receiving core, Iowa State is in a prime position to be great.

Their first test is in week zero, against Kansas State, which is the popular choice to win the Big 12 title this season. That game is in Ireland, but if the Cyclones win that contest, an early-season surge could realistically happen. They'd get an early league win before heading into non-conference action over the next three weeks.

Sandwiched in between home games against South Dakota and Arkansas State is their annual meeting with the Hawkeyes in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. One step that the program needs to take on its way to national relevance is gaining control of a rivalry series it never really had. Sure, ISU has two of the last three contests, but they are still viewed as the little brother to their Big Ten counterparts.

This would be the perfect opportunity to change that. Iowa has been okay at best in recent years. Iowa State has a higher chance of having legitimate postseason success over a Hawkeyes team that isn't expected to do much in 2025. The Cyclones haven't beaten Iowa in back-to-back years since 2012. ISU also hasn't defeated its rivals in front of its crowd since 2011. It's time to change some history.

Kansas University v Baylor | Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to build on the momentum that was gained during the second half of the 2024 season. KU was expected to contend for a Big 12 title. However, star QB Jalon Daniels was rusty from a season-ending injury he sustained the year before. Kansas, decimated by bad breaks, started last year 1-5. However, they went 4-2 over their final six games.

That included victories over Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado, all were ranked opponents. Now, Kansas goes into 2025 with a favorable non-conference slate to begin the season. They might get a challenge from Fresno State in week zero. However, that is a winnable contest, and the next game will surely be a victory, as the Jayhawks host Wagner. That leads into their week two matchup with an old rival.

On September 6, Kansas will play the Missouri Tigers in a new edition of the Border Showdown. The game will be played on the Tigers' home turf. This meeting between the two foes will be the first in 14 years, and Missouri will be hosting for the first time since 2006. You even have to go farther to find out when KU took down the Tigers in Columbia, 2004, to be exact.

While Missouri isn't expected to contend for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, they are listed as a dark horse by many to make the College Football Playoff. This would be the perfect time for Kansas to play spoiler on the road, and also have the country looking at them as a dark horse to make the Playoff. With a few questions surrounding the Tigers roster, KU can make some noise with a win in this game.

Rutgers v Kansas State - 2024 Rate Bowl | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

The Kansas State Wildcats enter the 2025 season as the biggest favorite to win the Big 12. K-State is a model of consistency in the Big 12, as the program has won at least eight games in the previous four seasons under Chris Klieman. They have a favorable schedule and bring back a slew of veterans. Kansas State doesn't have a thrilling non-conference matchup in 2025.

They essentially have only two true non-conference opponents. After they begin the season in Dublin, with their meeting against Iowa State, the Wildcats play their home opener against North Dakota from the FCS. The week after, they host Army, a team that K-State hasn't seen since 1987. Now, this game could be an underrated challenge for KSU.

Army is always in a position to pull off a shocker against a bigger opponent here and there. The Black Knights are coming off their most successful season in program history. They won 12 games, the most in program history, the American Conference title, and the Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech. They also finished ranked in both the final AP and CFP polls for the first time.

Army probably won't be as good this year as they were in 2024. They have a new quarterback in Dewayne Coleman, a new-look offensive line that only returns two starters, and a defense that lost three game changers in Max DiDomenico, Kyle Lewis, and Elo Modozie. It will be tough for Army to pull off an upset, but their signature triple-option attack can confuse anyone. This will be an interesting bout.

Oklahoma State v Colorado | Andrew Wevers/GettyImages

The last and only time Oklahoma State and Oregon squared off was on the postseason stage, in the 2008 Holiday Bowl. The Ducks took that contest by a score of 42-31. Now, the two historically successful programs will finally battle on the gridiron again. For the Cowboys, they desperately need some excitement back into the program.

2024 proved to be the worst year in the long-running Mike Gundy era. The charismatic and colorful coach saw his squad bottom out to a 3-9 overall record and a 0-9 mark in conference play. It was the Pokes' first losing season since Gundy's first year back in 2004. Due to the frustrating end result, Gundy forced a massive overhaul in the program, both with the coaching staff and roster.

There are transfers and new faces everywhere. The defense only returns three starters from last season, and the offense is a blank, clean slate. We will see who is where and what the depth chart will look like as we near kickoff. However, this is a new era for Oklahoma State football in some capacity. OSU will open the season at home against UT-Martin, which should be a win.

After that, they travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is coming off a thrilling 13-1 season that ended in disappointment with a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks are once again expected to be one of the top powers of the college football landscape in 2025. Dan Lanning brought in a great collection of talent through the transfer portal.

While it's a long shot to assume Oklahoma State will win, you never know in this sport. Oregon will be the favorites in this matchup, but we will see if the Cowboys have a trick up their sleeve. Even if they remain competitive, it would be considered a moral victory for them and will serve the team well before Oklahoma State finishes non-conference play against Tulsa two weeks later.

Louisiana v TCU - Isleta New Mexico Bowl | Sam Wasson/GettyImages

TCU had a good bounce-back season in 2024. After playing for a National Championship three years ago, Sonny Dykes' squad stumbled to a 5-7 mark in 2023. Now, the Horned Frogs are looking to build off the momentum found by way of a nine-win mark last year. While TCU isn't a favorite to win the Big 12 title, they should be considered a dark horse contender.

The race for the top honor in the Big 12 will be thrilling to watch, and the Horned Frogs could make some noise. However, their first test is an interesting one and comes in the form of North Carolina. The Tar Heels football program has entered a new era, as six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is testing out the modern college game and its crazy complications of player movement.

UNC is one of the biggest unknowns heading into the 2025 season. Over 40 transfers arrived in Chapel Hill through the portal, and the program will depend on lots of them in order to have a successful season. It's only fitting that Belichick's collegiate coaching debut would take place on a Monday night.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding TCU, mostly due to the improvements seen with the performances of QB Josh Hoover and the defense led by defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. Six starters are back for the defense. There are questions about whether the offensive line and receiving core can produce after some change, but they are still talented enough to have a good season.

With this contest being on the road, fans of TCU would love they get a win on live primetime television under these circumstances. Almost all of the attention will be placed on Belichick. It would be a great win for TCU and also to show Bill and UNC that life in college football is vastly different. Just because a coach has success in the pros doesn't mean it'll translate to college, and TCU will be motivated to prove that early.

West Virginia v Texas Tech | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

Texas Tech might be the most overlooked team heading into 2025. After three straight mediocre seasons, fourth-year coach Joey McGuire might've put together one of the best rosters in the college game. Texas Tech spent lots of NIL money to upgrade the roster and this could be the group that finally gets the Red Raiders over the hump.

Every position has promises and expectations. Also, there is more excitement and anticipation due to the return of quarterback Behren Morton, who is coming back from offseason shoulder surgery. As far as their non-conference slate goes, it's very underwhelming from excitement level. TTU opens the season with two home dates against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kent State.

The Red Raiders will start 2-0 before hosting Oregon State in Lubbock. The Beavers won't be expected to beat Texas Tech as game time approaches. The Beavers will be better than last year, especially with the surprising commitment from former Duke QB Maalik Murphy through the portal. However, TTU is the better team on paper, and they should be favored before kickoff. If everything lines up right and if the team executes, Texas Tech will stand at 3-0 before Big 12 Conference play opens up with a road game against Utah in late September.

UCF v Arizona State | Bruce Yeung/GettyImages

UCF is beginning a new era with a familiar face on the sidelines in 2025. Scott Frost, the man who coached the Knights to their greatest season in 2017, is back in Orlando after failing at Nebraska. He will be looking to turn the program around and get them back to their winning ways. It's been a rough transition for UCF since integrating into the Big 12.

The program's first two seasons in the league have been uneventful, going a combined 10-15 and only winning five conference games. Many expect UCF to be the worst team in he conference this year. There is a major question mark at quarterback. The offensive line and receiving core are in rebuilding mode.

The defense, which was one of the most underwhelming in 2024, went through a facelift as well. Only three starters return from the unit that gave up just over 31 points per contest last season. Looking at UCF's schedule, their top non-conference game will be against North Carolina in the season's fourth week, at home.

Just like North Carolina, UCF is a huge unknown with tons of turnover everywhere around the roster. This will be their first major test of the year. UCF's other two non-conference opponents are Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T from the FCS ranks. With wins in both those games expected, UCF could realistically start this rebuilding year at 3-0, which would be a great character builder for the remainder of the season.

Utah v UCF | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Utah is another team in the Big 12 that's trying to shake off recent disappointments. Utah, riddled with injuries last year, posted its first losing season since 2013. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is determined not to suffer back-to-back losing seasons, something that hasn't happened for Utes football since 2012 and 2013.

There were adjustments made, especially to improve a terrible offense. The Utes were able to poach New Mexico by hiring Jason Beck as their new offensive coordinator and by getting the services of dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier. Defense has been a hallmark of consistency at Utah, and the unit is expected to dominate once again in 2025.

The Utes will try and prove they are back in the season's first week. The team will travel to the Rose Bowl to face UCLA, another program that has struggled since integrating into a new conference. There is some excitement for the Bruins, but this season will be a tough one, and Utah is one of the tougher opponents before they start Big Ten play.

A victory on the road will catapult Utah to a great and hot start. After this meeting with UCLA, the Utes will play two more games against weaker competition, Cal Poly at home, and Wyoming on the road, to be specific. Despite being expected to return to near the top of the Big 12, it's unknown how much better Utah will be compared to last year, but the world will find out soon enough.

West Virginia Spring Game | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

Finally, we end with West Virginia. The Mountaineers have been stuck in a cloud of mediocrity for nearly the last decade. WVU hasn't won 10 games or more since 2016, and last year's squad finished an uninspiring 6-7 in 2024. Despite Rich Rodriguez returning to Morgantown, expectations are low for West Virginia in 2025. WVU faces a brutal schedule and a massive roster overhaul.

When it comes to their non-conference portion of the schedule, there is only one game that stands out. After the Mountaineers play Robert Morris and Ohio on the road, they will host longtime rival Pitt in the "Backyard Brawl". Whether or not the team makes some noise in the Big 12, fans of the team will be happy if they win this contest on their turf.

Unlike West Virginia, Pitt does have legitimate expectations as QB Eli Holstein and running back Desmond Reid return from injuries. Their defense should still be solid, and it's more likely that Pitt will be favored in this year's edition of the rivalry game. The Panthers will be motivated to earn their first win in Morgantown since 2008. This will be a game in determining whether WVU is on the right track once again.