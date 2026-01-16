Highly coveted transfer Jordan Seaton opens recruitment with a stunning first visit

On Monday Night, the Transfer Portal had a shocking new addition as Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton announced his intentions to leave Boulder. The news came as a shock in part because of the fact that a week had already passed with the Transfer Portal open while he was a player Colorado needed to keep.

Jordan Seaton instantly became one of the most sought-after players on the market, ranking as the 2nd-best offensive lineman in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings. When Seaton hit the market, it was reported that his NIL asking price would start at $2.5 million making everyone envision the big schools would be in the mix.

Jordan Seaton opens his recruitment with shocking visit to Mississippi State

When Jordan Seaton's recruitment opened, everyone envisioned schools like Texas, Miami, and LSU all battling to get the star offensive tackle on campus first. Instead, the Mississippi State Bulldogs shocked everyone getting the first crack at landing a Left Tackle that could transform the offense.

Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on a visit to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ offensive line coach is Phil Loadholt, who was Seaton’s first offensive line coach at Colorado. Seaton is ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/TlWRcB7Uuk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026

The news comes as a shock, given what Jordan Seaton's expected price is, but it's also the potential destination that everyone overlooked. Coming out of High School, Jordan Seaton was recruited to Colorado by Deion Sanders and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. Now that Loadholt is coaching in Starkville, it makes a ton of sense that they'd be considered by Jordan Seaton

Whether or not Mississippi State can actually land Jordan Seaton is a bigger question for the Bulldogs. The NIL and Revenue Sharing offers are going to be massive, and the Bulldogs would have to step up in a way we haven't seen them step up in this era. Landing Jordan Seaton would instantly give the team a cornerstone on the offensive line protecting the blindside of Kamario Taylor, who will start at QB next season.