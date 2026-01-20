Historically, bad no more: Indiana flips script, defeating Miami to win first-ever national title

From the basement to the banners. Indiana has undone a historically subpar track record of losing. In Monday night’s clash with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes, the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers did the impossible. In their 27-21 victory, the Hoosiers became defiant winners.

A remarkable turn of events

It wasn’t meant to go this way. When the 12-team expanded Playoff was introduced, teams like Indiana became outliers.

As if piecing together a 10-win season in the Big Ten wasn’t difficult enough, now Indiana would have to face the gauntlet of playoff-bound teams just to reach the title. It was improbable.

Just a couple of years ago, Cincinnati squeezed its way into the playoffs. There was also TCU, which once upon a time wrote a cool story. All of which concluded in a demolished crumble of dreams. Then, Indiana announced the hiring of Curt Cignetti.

After just one season, he proved there was hope in Bloomington. Calling upon the fans to return, Cignetti issued a public service announcement that the Hoosiers were no longer a make-believe Big Ten squad.

Indiana would soon become a prominent football force.

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Austin Barrett (73) leaves the field along with other players after losing a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in South Bend. Notre Dame defeated Indiana 27-17. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

535 wins, 714 losses, 45 ties

Indiana is the all-time most losing program in college football history. After tallying its first double-digit win total in a single season, the signs still did not point to immediate success.

Besides, there were much bigger fish to fry.

Coming off a national title last season, Ohio State became the sure favorite to run it back and win it again. Not far behind the Buckeyes was Penn State, which had one of its most talented rosters ever. Then, there were Oregon, Michigan, USC, Washington, and so forth. Oh, and Indiana…

The Hoosiers’ Cinderella story in 2024 was proven fraudulent after they went to South Bend and lost to Notre Dame, 27-17. Nevertheless, there was still anticipation to follow that success with another stellar season.

The Hoosiers acquired some talent in the transfer portal, most notably Fernando Mendoza, who was solid in his time at Cal. Yet, the moves weren’t all that convincing.

Miami had just acquired Carson Beck after Cam Ward declared for the NFL Draft. The Hurricanes were destined to be in the championship mix.

Bigger names prevail

The buzz surrounding Indiana was uncharted and somewhat bizarre. After destroying Illinois, the Hoosiers displayed a remarkable ambition of establishing the winning culture in a new season. Sure, it was cool, but Miami was already living up to its hype. Texas A&M just defeated Notre Dame in South Bend.

And don’t look now, the SEC is back and better than ever. All this to say “Who cares?” It’s Indiana.

Turning a blind eye to Cignetti’s team became a common recurrence. Then, they beat Oregon in Eugene. A few weeks later, Omar Cooper Jr. made a catch for the ages, defeating Penn State at the wire in Happy Valley.

The final test, and the inevitable first loss, was bound to be Ohio State. The reigning champs and the ones who were preordained to repeat history. Having to face the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship would finally give the world a glimpse into who Indiana truly was.

Gritty. 13-10 was the final; they were victors. The Hoosiers were 13-0, and once again heading for the Playoff.

Not made for the postseason

Mendoza described Indiana as a bunch of “misfits,” and he wasn’t wrong. Guys like Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black have emerged out of nowhere. D’Angelo Ponds, standing just 5-foot-9, is going stride for stride with Jeremiah Smith on an island. And, who is this Charlie Becker dude, who seemingly catches everything?

Indiana was set to face No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. After defeating No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round, the Tide had all the momentum. But it was silenced, fast. The final: 38-3 Indiana.

Alabama should’ve never been in. Now, Indiana was going to face a real team. The Oregon Ducks. Beating a great team twice is rather unheard of in college football—let alone a Playoff team, with Dan Lanning at the helm. It was another blow out, 56-22: Hoosiers win.

Championship-bound.

Do they really have it in them?

To this point, all calls have been answered. Monday night would be the final mark on what has already been a historic season. To this point, Indiana had never accomplished more success in a single season than this one.

Mendoza turned out to be a Heisman winner. The team had yet to lose a game while winning the Big Ten Championship and two bowls, and for the first time ever, it was competing for a national championship.

It was a slow start, not exactly how Cignetti and company had drawn it up. Mendoza was getting pushed around by a fierce Miami defensive front, and the Hurricanes were on the brink of taking a lead.

Following Mark Fletcher Jr.’s first rushing touchdown, Miami was within one score. But the Hoosiers were made of grit. Not letting it deter them, the special teams unit made a special play, blocking a punt and returning it for six.

Nonetheless, Fletcher ran another touchdown in, and Miami was back. What followed was pure heart. A season-definer, a legacy-cementor, a stone-cold rush up the gut. On a 4th-and-5, Cignetti, who should’ve kicked the field goal, went for it. The call was a quarterback draw, straight up the nose.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mendoza was hit several times before thrusting into mid-air and securing the touchdown. That was all she wrote.

Malachi Toney and the Hurricanes' offense cashed in another one, and ultimately, Beck’s final pass was an interception to secure the deal. But it was within a singular play call and execution that Indiana proved what it was made of. Grit.

A mission made complete

Yes, they did really have it in them.



At last, Indiana is historically bad no more. The Hoosiers went 16-0 and brought home their first-ever national title.

The blue Gatorade was dumped on Cignetti, the red and white confetti fell, and the announcers spoke praise over Indiana’s name. But it wasn’t the tangibles that brought this season to a fitting end; it was the adventure along the way. Each and every test proved the Hoosiers capable.

Counting them out became the motto. College football threw every challenge their way. And each one was met with a statement.

Indiana has flipped the script. No longer is it about the blue-bloods or storied programs. It’s about the underdogs willing to fade the narrative and create a story of its own.

Until the end of time, this story will forever be told. From Hardrock Stadium to Bloomington, Indiana, the Hoosiers finished an incredible tale.