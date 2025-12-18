Hollywood Smothers enters the Transfer Portal: One of the most electric RBs available

We're still a few weeks away from the Transfer Portal opening up as it'll officially open for players and teams on January 2nd. While players can't officially enter the Transfer Portal yet, hundreds have already announced their intentions to move. This offseason, there's only one Transfer Portal window which is in the Winter setting up for chaos. On Thursday, NC State star Hollywood Smothers announced his intentions to transfer bringing a dynamic playmaker to the market.

NC State star running back Hollywood Smothers is entering the transfer portal, his agent @bnm_nil of @TheFamilie_ tells @CBSSports.



Ran for 939 yards this year. pic.twitter.com/HCan3iGG7p — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025

Hollywood Smothers instantly becomes the most exciting player in the portal

After starting his career at Oklahoma, Smothers spent the last two seasons at NC State where he quickly emerged as an explosive playmaker. This season, Hollywood Smothers powered the NC State offense rushing for 939 yards and 6 touchdowns on 160 carries averaging 5.9 yards per carry. As a receiver, Smothers chipped in 189 yards and a touchdown.

There is a chance that a program may not be able to land Hollywood Smothers as he'll explore his NFL Draft potential where he could be a Day 2 pick if not an early Day 3 selection.

Smothers has elite acceleration, reaching his top speed quickly leaving defenders in the dust as seen on several of his big runs over the last two years. Just as impressive as his burst is his contact balance as he's constantly bouncing off would be tacklers to pick up yards after contact.

HOLLYWOOD SMOTHERS BREAKS FREE FOR A 53-YARD TOUCHDOWN



NC STATE LEADS 🐺 pic.twitter.com/GeCkeYs7wF — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 22, 2024

It's still early in the process with players still weighing their options, but Hollywood Smothers should instantly become the top running back available this winter. Given the experience Smothers has as a lead back, he'll receive a ton of interest as a player who can come in and lead an offense on the ground.

It'll be interesting to follow which running backs end up entering the Transfer Portal as it's possible Smothers remains the top back available this offseason. When you consider all that he can offer as a runner and a receiver, one program is going to walk away with one of the most dynamic players in the country.