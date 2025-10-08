Hot Seat Watch: These 5 Head Coaches are coaching their way into danger

It's getting late early for several College Football teams as the results for the season are starting to speak for themselves. Whether it's a coach who was expected to compete for the College Football Playoff or a coach expected to start turning the program around, the first few weeks of the season have put several programs in a terrible place. For some programs it's always hard to fire a coach but, these 5 coaches have put themselves on the hot seat.

These 5 Head Coaches are heading to the Hot Seat (If they're not already on it)

James Franklin has done great things at Penn State but, there hasn't been much growth overall since 2019. This season was supposed to be the year that the excuses went away yet, this team is already 3-2 with a loss in a big game against Oregon and a loss in stunning fashion against UCLA. At some point, Penn State has to feel like they're stuck in the middle where they're a good team but, can't get over the hump.

When Wisconsin made the move to fire Paul Chryst and hire Luke Fickell, it was because they thought they had a higher ceiling than winning 8-10 games a year. Luke Fickell's Wisconsin teams haven't come close to Chryst's teams and the talent level for the Badgers has fallen off a cliff. Firing Fickell would take a massive financial investment but, keeping him may be delaying the inevitable.

The North Carolina Tar Heels took a big risk hiring Bill Belichick and thus far he's paid them back by embarrassing them at every turn. Every week a new story emerges with the latest being that he ordered the staff not to share anything related to the Patriots on social media which is keeping the school from using it's best marketing tool Drake Maye. The results on the field have been so poor to go with it that the Tar Heels have to considering moving on.

The fanbase has been calling for Trent Dilfer's job all season long and as he continues to pile up losses, it's getting harder to justify keeping him. At just 9-20, Dilfer's team just lost to a middling Army team further driving home the point he's not the man for the job. Whether UAB is willing to pull the plug or not is the biggest question but, every week it's becoming clearer that the gamble on Dilfer isn't going to pay off.

The Oregon State Beavers are having an abysmal season with an 0-6 record which gives them the chance to be out of Bowl contention the quickest way possible. Head Coach Trent Bray is only in his second season but, he's just 5-13 and when this season is all said and done it'll look even worse. If the Beavers can't turn it around down the stretch he may force the administration's hand as his team has been underwhelming.