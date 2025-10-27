House cleaning in Baton Rouge: LSU dismisses OC Joe Sloan following Brian Kelly exit

The LSU Tigers are currently going through a House Cleaning as Brian Kelly was fired on Sunday, and the program is continuing to make changes. Part of what made Brian Kelly being fired on Sunday a bit surprising was the fact that the expectation was that there would be staff changes made on Sunday Morning which never happened because, LSU was clearly looking at making the big firing.

The name everyone expected so see fired after the Texas A&M game was offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as the LSU offense has looked like a mess all season long. One day after the move was expected to be made, the Tigers did end up making the switch.

LSU fires OC Joe Sloan replacing him with experienced playcaller

On Monday Morning, the LSU Tigers made another coaching change as Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan was fired.

LSU has fired offensive playcaller Joe Sloan. pic.twitter.com/AvYJ82WRE4 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 27, 2025

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise as 1.5 years into his tenure as the Tigers offensive coordinator, Sloan has shown that he's not a great playcaller. Sloan was elevated into the role after serving as Jaydan Daniels' quarterback coach, but he's grown to be the target of the fanbases frustration.

Joe Sloan was often seen being ripped into by Brian Kelly including in both of their final game on Saturday Night.

Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan after the pass to Aaron Anderson .



I’ll let lip readers do the job, but from what I can tell:



“What are you doing Joe? You can’t throw that with no timeouts.” pic.twitter.com/ydNAEWefeL — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) October 26, 2025

With the level of talent that this LSU offense has, the results under Joe Sloan were simply unacceptable. The Tigers rank 12th in the SEC in offense and 82nd in the Country in points per game with the 49th most passing yards per game. Calling an effective run game has been an issue for Joe Sloan in both seasons which is rare at LSU.

The Tigers will skip over Co-Offensive Coordinator Cortez Hankton giving the role to former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins for the rest of the season.