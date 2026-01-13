How much does it cost to land an elite tackle? Jordan Seaton’s NIL asking price

On Monday Night, the latest superstar entered the Transfer Portal as Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced he'd be leaving Boulder. The decision adds a new elite player to the market, and teams will be looking to pay a premium for a player like Jordan Seaton. Elite Offensive Tackles are hard to develop, and when one does hit the open market like Seaton, almost every top program could be in the mix.

Jordan Seaton ranks as the 2nd best offensive tackle in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Coming out of High School, Jordan Seaton was a 5-star recruit, shocking everyone to sign with Deion Sanders and Colorado. In his two seasons at Colorado, Jordan Seaton has been one of the best offensive tackles in the Country, allowing just 2 sacks in 328 pass blocking snaps this season.

How much does an elite offensive tackle cost?

When a player of Jordan Seaton's caliber enters the Transfer Portal, the first thought everyone has in this modern era of NIL and Revenue sharing is if their team is able to afford the player. Given that a star Left Tackle can change an offense, they don't come cheap as Jordan Seaton's asking price reportedly starts at $2.5 million which could easily rise as teams enter the sweepstakes.

Florida booster reveals $2.5 million asking price for ex-Colorado OT Jordan Seaton, who hit the transfer portal yesterday. The former IMG Academy 5-star is projected as a future first-rounder. https://t.co/IYkgh2yLjx — Darren Heitner (@heitner) January 13, 2026

While the number may seem jarring, it actually makes a ton of sense when you compare it to the NFL salaries. Tristan Wirfs of the Buccaneers is one of the highest paid tackles in the league with a salary cap hit of $36,328,582 which accounts for 11.94% of the team's salary cap.

When you consider that most of the top teams are spending around $25 million at minimum to build their rosters, Seaton making $2.5 million at the low end would only account for 10% while a team spending more than anyone else in the $30-40 million or higher range may be getting a bargain at that price tag.